Delaware's Most Beautiful Islands Feature Tranquil Reserves, Breezy Boardwalks, And Coastal Views

Burton Island, Delaware's under-the-radar island brimming with unique birds, is an uncrowded beachy paradise. It was once a farming outpost, then a Gilded Age retreat, before being abandoned to nature. In 2004, Delaware made it the Burton Island Nature Preserve, which means it has no permanent residents — besides wildlife, of course. However, it's a serene retreat for day-trippers, especially for bird watchers.

To explore the island, walk the picturesque boardwalk, designed to provide access to the island without endangering the delicate ecosystem (in other words, stay on the trail!). The boardwalk traverses over salt marshes and near peaceful inlets, around rocky shores and sandy beaches, and through coastal forests. Look out for osprey nests as you walk the easy 1.3-mile trail, as well as other birds like laughing gulls and egrets. The island is also an important habitat for a variety of crab species, like horseshoe and fiddler. For a truly unique experience, join one of the seasonal "full moon" hikes, a guided walk along the Burton Island Loop under the light of the moon. You can also explore the waters around the island via kayak, especially in the calm waters of Indian Bay.

To reach Burton Island, take Coastal Highway 1 and exit on Inlet Road, for the parking area near the Indian River Marina. You'll be able to cross the small channel on foot to reach the island. Between March and November, the park costs $5 for in-state vehicles and $10 for out-of-state vehicles. In the high summer, make sure to wear plenty of bug spray and long sleeves to avoid mosquitoes and ticks, who also thrive in this wildlife sanctuary.