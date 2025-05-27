Delaware's Most Beautiful Islands Feature Tranquil Reserves, Breezy Boardwalks, And Coastal Views
Island escapes aren't just for the Caribbean or the South Pacific! You can have an island vacation right in the United States. The United States has thousands of islands — a total of 18,617, approximately — and not just in the Florida Keys or Hawaii. There are barrier islands and river islands, islands carved by glaciers and forested islands in lakes, the rainy San Juans in Washington and the remote Channel Islands near California. One state with a surprising number of islands is the unassuming state of Delaware. Delaware is more famous as the "First State," as in, it was the first state to ratify the Constitution, rather than for its beachy getaways. However, Delaware is essentially surrounded by water, between the ocean, rivers, and bays, so perhaps its large number of islands isn't all that surprising.
Of Delaware's 63 islands, there are several that stand out for their beauty, beaches, wildlife, or historical significance. From bird-lover paradises to family-friendly beach escapes, Delaware offers a diverse selection of gorgeous islands for vacationing that won't break the bank. From state parks and hiking trails to surf shops and beachside resorts, these are some of Delaware's most beautiful islands.
Burton Island
Burton Island, Delaware's under-the-radar island brimming with unique birds, is an uncrowded beachy paradise. It was once a farming outpost, then a Gilded Age retreat, before being abandoned to nature. In 2004, Delaware made it the Burton Island Nature Preserve, which means it has no permanent residents — besides wildlife, of course. However, it's a serene retreat for day-trippers, especially for bird watchers.
To explore the island, walk the picturesque boardwalk, designed to provide access to the island without endangering the delicate ecosystem (in other words, stay on the trail!). The boardwalk traverses over salt marshes and near peaceful inlets, around rocky shores and sandy beaches, and through coastal forests. Look out for osprey nests as you walk the easy 1.3-mile trail, as well as other birds like laughing gulls and egrets. The island is also an important habitat for a variety of crab species, like horseshoe and fiddler. For a truly unique experience, join one of the seasonal "full moon" hikes, a guided walk along the Burton Island Loop under the light of the moon. You can also explore the waters around the island via kayak, especially in the calm waters of Indian Bay.
To reach Burton Island, take Coastal Highway 1 and exit on Inlet Road, for the parking area near the Indian River Marina. You'll be able to cross the small channel on foot to reach the island. Between March and November, the park costs $5 for in-state vehicles and $10 for out-of-state vehicles. In the high summer, make sure to wear plenty of bug spray and long sleeves to avoid mosquitoes and ticks, who also thrive in this wildlife sanctuary.
Fenwick Island
Delaware's most popular and populated island is Fenwick Island, a downstate barrier island near the border with Maryland. This easygoing beach destination is a popular destination for families and beach-lovers, with plenty of amenities and activities, such as jet ski rentals, a water park, taco trucks, crab shacks, banana boats, and more. Grab an ice cream on the Fenwick Boardwalk, or visit a themed restaurant to play pirate. Climb to the top of the Delaware's oldest lighthouse, the Fenwick Island Lighthouse, dating back to 1859, for panoramic views. Fenwick Island is also home to Fenwick Island State Park, with miles of pristine beaches along the Atlantic and Assawoman Bay.
Fenwick Island is also just five miles south of Bethany Beach, one of the East Coast's best beach towns and a family-friendly, foodie heaven. Along with South Bethany Beach, these three beaches are known as "The Quiet Resorts" due to their more peaceful nature than other Delaware beaches that have a carnival atmosphere, like Dewey Beach or Rehoboth Beach. Anglers should head downshore for about nine miles to Ocean City, Maryland, one of the best places to catch white marlin.
Pea Patch Island
The tiny island of Pea Patch in the middle of the Delaware River seems insignificant, but it's actually home to Fort Delaware State Park, once a bastion of United States defense. Fort Delaware can be traced back to 1859, when it was built as a way to protect the ports of Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. During the Civil War, Fort Delaware became a camp for Confederate prisoners of war. Today, the fort is a well-preserved piece of living history, where visitors can tour the camp with costumed reenactors, wield a hammer in the blacksmith shop, watch the cannon fire, and learn legends from the fort. You can immerse yourself in the world of the Civil War, hear tales of great escapes, and maybe even encounter a ghost or two.
Pea Patch Island can only be reached by ferry from Delaware City. The short ferry ride, which starts at $15 for adults, runs year-round, although it's best to purchase tickets ahead of time as they do sell out. Pea Patch Island hosts several special events throughout the year, like the "Fort Delaware Murder Mystery Party," the "Escape Fort Delaware" room, and "Fort Delaware: Night of Fire," which features Civil War-era weapons demonstrations. These special excursions are offered seasonally and start at $25 as of this publication.
While the main draw of Pea Patch is the fort, it's also a home to nesting coastal birds. The Prison Camp Trail loops for about half a mile, starting at Prisoner Camp Barracks. The easy path traverses through marshlands, home to colonies of herons, egrets, osprey, bald eagles, and ibis. The Pea Patch Herony Overlook, an observation platform along the trail, also gives you a birds-eye-view of these migratory birds in their marshy habitats.
Beach Plum Island
One of Delaware's most beautiful islands, Beach Plum Island, is part of Cape Henlopen, a pristine state park full of sandy beaches, historic sites, and trails. Beach Plum Island Nature Preserve, a two-mile-long barrier island near the town of Lewes, is primarily a wilderness beach. While the southern part of the island is always closed due to the delicate dune and marsh habitat, the northern part is open seasonally to the public. From March to December, visitors come to this idyllic beach for birdwatching, beachcombing, and fishing. One of Beach Plum Island's claims to fame is its serenity, although it's only 10 miles north of Rehoboth Beach, one of Delaware's most popular (read: busiest) beaches.
Beach Plum Island is considered one of the best places in the state for surf anglers hoping to try their luck at catching bluefish, striped bass, or flounder. Note: A valid surf fishing permit is required for all anglers! Permits provide beach access (in designated areas) with your vehicle, as long as it's four-wheel drive.