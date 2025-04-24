One Of The World's Most Iconic Vacation Destinations Is Changing How Visitors Experience Its Streets

For most travelers, a vacation to Paris is a lifelong dream. The twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower and the magnificent architecture draw millions of tourists to the City of Love every year. Plus, Paris has some of the most luxurious hotels you could imagine. But, due to a recent referendum, the landscape of Parisian streets may soon change. According to The World, voters in Paris have agreed on a measure to eliminate cars from at least 500 streets in the French capital. It's part of an ongoing effort by the city's current mayor, Anne Hidalgo, to reduce air pollution from road congestion in favor of more walkable areas. These efforts have been underway for several years, with limited traffic zones introduced in the city center, stretches of highway converted to pedestrian promenades, and the addition of cycling lanes on major roads. This new measure seems like a concentrated push to fully pedestrianize large parts of the city.

While it's yet to be decided which of the 500 streets will become car-free zones (via The Travel), this new initiative will likely change your experience of Paris. If you're someone who relies on taxis to get around while sightseeing in a foreign city, this might mean higher fares if taxis have to skirt around streets where vehicles are banned (though you might want to avoid taxis in Paris anyway, since tourist scams are common). Fewer cars might also mean cleaner air and quieter streets that will be more enjoyable for walking from one place to the next, allowing you to truly appreciate the iconic Parisian boulevards. And with the increase in cycling lanes, renting a bike could be a fun way to explore the city at a leisurely pace, especially if you're not keen on navigating the often crowded and hectic Paris metro system.