San Diego's Quiet Neighborhood Hidden In The Hills Is Full Of Parks And Is Called One Of America's Friendliest

Looking to explore a tranquil California neighborhood boasting pristine parks and some of America's friendliest residents? According to a study published by All Star Home (via Deseret News), the San Diego suburb of Rancho Bernardo ranks as one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the U.S. All Star Home arrived at this amiable conclusion by narrowing down a list of Zillow's 200 most-searched neighborhoods. Next, they sifted through 150,000 Google reviews of businesses in said neighborhoods, zeroing in on reviews that specifically used the word "friendly." After all was said and done, Rancho Bernardo, an upscale suburb of northern San Diego that's an oasis of luxury homes and sprawling parks, took fourth place among America's friendliest 'hoods. (The friendliest? Magnolia in Seattle.)

Delving into the details, it's not hard to see why Rancho Bernardo is one of the nation's most affable neighborhoods. It's an idyllic and ethnically diverse master-planned community that enjoys a perfect Mediterranean climate and a high quality of life. Situated just off Interstate 15 close to pretty Lake Hodges, Rancho Bernardo actually contains four distinct neighborhoods of its own, which comprise high-end homes perched along rolling hilltops, subtle foothills, and verdant valleys. The community falls within the top 2% of America's wealthiest neighborhoods, with the average home price coming in at an eye-popping $850,000 according to the realtors at Team Steele. Poverty rates are very low in Rancho Bernardo, and a large percentage of residents hold advanced degrees. Excellent schools, vibrant community events, close proximity to San Diego's gorgeous beaches, and top-tier outdoor recreation, like beautiful parks, hiking, and golf courses, further contribute to Rancho Bernardo's convivial living.