San Diego's Quiet Neighborhood Hidden In The Hills Is Full Of Parks And Is Called One Of America's Friendliest
Looking to explore a tranquil California neighborhood boasting pristine parks and some of America's friendliest residents? According to a study published by All Star Home (via Deseret News), the San Diego suburb of Rancho Bernardo ranks as one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the U.S. All Star Home arrived at this amiable conclusion by narrowing down a list of Zillow's 200 most-searched neighborhoods. Next, they sifted through 150,000 Google reviews of businesses in said neighborhoods, zeroing in on reviews that specifically used the word "friendly." After all was said and done, Rancho Bernardo, an upscale suburb of northern San Diego that's an oasis of luxury homes and sprawling parks, took fourth place among America's friendliest 'hoods. (The friendliest? Magnolia in Seattle.)
Delving into the details, it's not hard to see why Rancho Bernardo is one of the nation's most affable neighborhoods. It's an idyllic and ethnically diverse master-planned community that enjoys a perfect Mediterranean climate and a high quality of life. Situated just off Interstate 15 close to pretty Lake Hodges, Rancho Bernardo actually contains four distinct neighborhoods of its own, which comprise high-end homes perched along rolling hilltops, subtle foothills, and verdant valleys. The community falls within the top 2% of America's wealthiest neighborhoods, with the average home price coming in at an eye-popping $850,000 according to the realtors at Team Steele. Poverty rates are very low in Rancho Bernardo, and a large percentage of residents hold advanced degrees. Excellent schools, vibrant community events, close proximity to San Diego's gorgeous beaches, and top-tier outdoor recreation, like beautiful parks, hiking, and golf courses, further contribute to Rancho Bernardo's convivial living.
Popular Rancho Bernardo parks and hikes
The 55-mile San Dieguito River Park begins inland along the San Diego mountains and finishes all the way out at the Pacific Ocean in Del Mar. Rancho Bernardo and its local parks are encompassed within this area, which is teeming with an array of flora and fauna as well as lakes and canyons that wow visitors with jaw-dropping, panoramic views. The smaller parks ensconced inside the vast confines of San Dieguito River Park make it easier to explore the area's over 65 miles of hiking trails, which showcase the region's spectacular natural beauty.
The 40-acre Rancho Bernardo Community Park is the recreational heart of the neighborhood. This plush community showpiece offers numerous spaces and amenities that are suitable for young and old alike. The park contains playgrounds, multiple areas for picnicking, two basketball courts, eight ball fields, six tennis courts, a 2-acre dog park, lawn bowling, an indoor gym, a thriving senior center, and miles upon miles of winding hiking trails. The park is also a premier gathering place for community events, like sports and movie nights organized by the Rancho Bernardo Community Council.
Right next to Rancho Bernardo Community Park is Bernardo Bay Park. While you won't find rolling lawns or picnic tables here, the expansive park comprises a nexus of well-maintained, mixed-level hiking trails that culminate in breathtaking views of Lake Hodges. It's a lovely place for birdwatchers, too, as bluebirds, ospreys, cormorants, killdeer, woodpeckers, hawks, goldfinches, and more call the San Dieguito River Park home. A few Google reviews mention that the lack of a designated lot at Bernardo Bay Park makes parking here challenging. A good idea is to park next door at Rancho Bernardo Community Park, then warm up for your hike with a quick seven-minute walk to the park.
Stay at the friendly and upscale Rancho Bernardo Inn
Want to stay at the friendliest hotel in Rancho Bernardo? The serene, 265-acre Rancho Bernardo Inn is a Forbes Travel Guide-recommended hotel as well as the recipient of the Gold Badge for Best Hotel from U.S. News & World Report. This sophisticated property dazzles guests with its lush grounds, spacious, California-chic rooms, an 18-hole championship golf course, a treatment-packed spa menu, and divine dining options.
"I don't have any staff to mention by name because every single person was absolutely exceptional. Beyond helpful and genuinely friendly," one Tripadvisor user praised in a five-star review. Overall, many guests love the inn's Veranda restaurant, which uses local ingredients and specializes in cocktails, as well as Avant, a luxurious restaurant that offers a seasonal menu.
Room rates vary depending on availability and the season, so it's worth keeping an eye on the Special Offers page of the inn's website to snag a great deal. If you're in the mood for a beachside stay that's just a stone's throw from Rancho Bernardo, the chic Mission Pacific Beach Resort is a zippy half-hour away.