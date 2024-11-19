The 5 Best Beaches In All Of San Diego For Your Next Vacation
A trip to San Diego should always include a visit to the beach. After all, this beautiful city in Southern California boasts 70 miles of coastline. Even if you aren't a swimmer or the weather isn't swimsuit-season ready, simply spending time at the beach is nature's way of relaxing you — likely one of the main reasons people travel here. But how do you choose the best beach? We pored over reviews on TripAdvisor, combed through comments from locals on Reddit, and checked in with the San Diego Tourism Authority to narrow down the list to five of the best.
Of course, the weather is worth factoring into any beach vacation plan. According to the tourism authority, every day can be a beach day with the right preparation, but generally, the experts say summer and fall are the best times to visit. In summer, temperatures are typically balmy and in the '70s, while winter days can dip into the '50s, making a wetsuit advisable for any ocean activity. Wetsuits are easy to rent or buy at shops along the coast. No matter the season, be sure to bring sunscreen, sunglasses, and a light sweater or jacket for evening activities. If you're traveling in from somewhere hot during summer, that jacket might just be the one thing you forget!
La Jolla Beaches and Cove
The best beaches in San Diego, according to most travelers, are found in La Jolla — a stretch of the coast they call The Jewel of San Diego. This area, about 20 minutes north of the airport, offers several beaches across a variety of landscapes, including coves, cliffs, and the crowd-pleasing sea lions at The Children's Pool. Once a walled-off area for children to swim safely, The Children's Pool has since become a sunbathing spot for seals, sea lions, and their babies.
Bring your camera for spectacular views from La Jolla, one of the most photographed spots in California, and try snorkeling at La Jolla Cove, taking a guided kayak tour at La Jolla Shores, or learning to surf. Parking and restrooms are available, although the area can get very crowded in the summer months. If you can only make it to one beach area, La Jolla has you covered with lots of options to choose from.
Torrey Pines State Beach
For families, head about 10 miles north of La Jolla to enjoy Torrey Pines State Beach, also home to the nearby Torrey Pines Golf Course. This area along Highway 101 truly has something for everyone, including long stretches of sand, scenic cliffside views, and a family-friendly atmosphere that many TripAdvisor reviewers describe as clean and uncrowded. You can also hike in the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, home to about 3,000 Torrey pine trees (Pinus torreyana), which only grow here and on an island off the coast of Santa Barbara. These rugged pines are the rarest native pine trees in the United States.
From the Torrey Pines area, you can also reach another highly rated spot: Black's Beach. Although it isn't necessarily family-friendly due to its clothing-optional policy and challenging access. Winter swells here attract surfers from all over the world, but there are no permanent lifeguards or amenities like drinking water, so come prepared. Despite these factors, Black's Beach ranks number three on TripAdvisor's top 10 list. You can also access this beach from the La Jolla area.
Mission Beach and Mission Bay
While northern San Diego has much to offer, more traditional beach days can be enjoyed in the heart of the city at Mission Beach and Mission Bay. Mission Beach has the feel of a classic boardwalk beach town, with miles of sand to stroll, shops for the perfect souvenir, and Belmont Park — a historic amusement park with rides, games, and food. Parking can be challenging in Mission Beach, so the public lots near Belmont Park and nearby South Mission Beach Park are better options. You can also take the Old Town Trolley, which offers day passes for hopping on and off.
You also won't want to miss Mission Bay, home to SeaWorld San Diego, calm waters, and laid-back fun. This is a great spot to rent a boat, WaveRunner, paddleboard, or kayak, especially if you're trying these activities for the first time. The water is tranquil, and local rental shops guide you through everything you need to know. Biking is also popular in the bay, where you'll see people on two wheels and in multi-person surrey bikes that allow more people to join in on the fun. There are nearly 12 miles of flat paths to ride here. Keep an eye out for night rides, when locals gather with their bikes, light them up, turn up the music, and ride in the evenings. The San Diego Electric Light Parade and San Diego Bike Party post schedules on social media throughout the year and are open to everyone.
Coronado Beach
No top-five list of San Diego beaches would be complete without Coronado Island and its sparkling shores. The sand here glistens with the mineral mica, giving the beaches a beautiful, sparkling effect. This historic destination, located just off the coast, draws tourists from around the world with its beaches, shopping, dining, golfing, and amazing views. You can reach the island by driving across the iconic Coronado Bridge, which stretches 2.1 miles, or by ferry, which runs from two locations in San Diego multiple times a day. Once on the island, no car is needed – you can walk, take a shuttle, rent a golf cart, or bike around to soak up the sun.
No visit to Coronado Island is complete without a stop at the Hotel del Coronado. Built in 1888, this iconic resort is a National Historic Landmark. Daily onsite history tours are available for hotel guests, featuring stories about celebrity visitors like Marilyn Monroe, artifacts, memorabilia, and more. The hotel also offers year-round seasonal programming, such as outdoor movies, fall pumpkin carving, bike rides, s'mores, and magical holiday events.
Ocean Beach
For travelers with a dog in tow, a visit to Ocean Beach's iconic Dog Beach is a must. Established in the 1970s, this nationally recognized beach was one of the first in the country designated for off-leash fun. Here, dogs can run free in the waves and sand, making it a popular spot for both locals and visitors. Since it's a busy area, be sure to come prepared with waste bags to keep the beach safe and clean for everyone. Note that puppies should have all their vaccinations before visiting Dog Beach to ensure a safe experience.
Ocean Beach is known for its eclectic, "chill" vibe at the end of Highway 8. Along with Dog Beach, this neighborhood has several other popular beach spots, each with its own unique appeal. Stroll along the sand at Newport Avenue Beach, Voltaire Street Beach, Santa Monica Avenue Beach, Saratoga Avenue Beach, Niagara Avenue Beach, Cape May Avenue Beach, Brighton Avenue Beach, or Long Branch Avenue Beach.
While the Ocean Beach Pier is currently closed due to storm damage at the time of writing, be sure to explore the Tide Pools below when the tide is out. From there, it's a short half-mile walk to the Ocean Beach Farmers Market, held every Wednesday year-round. The market brims with local produce, artisanal goods, and food vendors, making it the perfect spot to soak up the neighborhood's vibrant culture.
Methodology
Selecting just five beaches in one of California's most iconic regions is no easy feat. We reviewed top resources, including TripAdvisor, Condé Nast Traveler, Reddit, and several tourism websites, to narrow down the options. Our choices took into account various types of travelers — from adventure seekers and families to dog owners, budget-minded visitors, and luxury travelers. What our research confirmed is that San Diego truly has something for everyone, offering a new experience each time you visit.