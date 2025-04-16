The Best Resort In America Is The Ultimate Oceanside Escape Out West With Chic Design And Stunning Views

With so many stunning beach destinations to choose from, Southern California attracts millions of visitors each year along its shores. From Los Angeles to San Diego, there are plenty of beach towns and cities to explore, including Oceanside, one of California's coolest coastal cities with New England vibes. It's here where you can find the best resort in America, known for its chic design and picture-perfect views along the Pacific Ocean.

The Mission Pacific Beach Resort took top honors among the readers of Travel + Leisure for the number one resort in the continental U.S. and in California for 2024 in its "World's Best Awards" contest. Given its ideal beachfront location, a rooftop bar with amazing sunset views, and its Michelin-rated on-site restaurant, it's easy to see why. The magazine notes the property, which opened in 2021, is a first-time entry into the competition where readers rank properties based on value, location, facilities, service, and food. The resort was also ranked the #1 resort in San Diego and a Travelers' Choice among Tripadvisor members. With its accolades and amenities, The Mission Pacific Beach Resort is poised to join fellow San Diego-area property the Hotel Del Coronado as one of the 10 best beach resorts in the U.S. for family vacations.

Getting to the resort is easy and walkable from the Oceanside Transit Center, which serves as a stop on Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner train connecting to Los Angeles and points in between. From San Diego, you can also take the Coaster commuter train, Greyhound, or FlixBus service for an easy car-free getaway weekend. Once you've arrived, the sandy beach and sun await at your doorstep.