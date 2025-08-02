Portugal's Enchanting, Castle-Capped Surfer Town Boasts Some Of Best Waves And Coastal Hikes In The Algarve

Portugal's southern Algarve region is a sun-kissed mecca for holidaymakers. It gets a whopping 300 days of Vitamin D each year and is home to one of the world's prettiest beaches. Plus, it hosts major resorts like Quinta do Lago and Vilamoura. What a lot of people don't know is that there's a whole other side to the Algarve; a rocky, wave-splashed western coast with epic surf, cliff-backed bays, and the enthralling castle-topped town of Aljezur.

With its olive-tree-dotted hills draped along a wide river estuary, capped by a limpet-like castle from the 10th century, and woven with narrow alleys of crooked cobblestone and painted cottages, Aljezur is one pretty town. It's not just its good looks that makes little Aljezur so popular. It is also considered one of the top surfing hotspots in the country for its proximity to pristine beaches with consistent breaks.

Wanderlust sufficiently stoked? We thought so. The best way to get to Aljezur is to fly into the Faro International Airport (FAO) — from there, it's just over an hour's drive across the Algarve. Another option is to jet into Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport (LIS), and drive for about three hours. Though a longer journey, you can start your Portugal getaway by exploring the capital city — here's everything you need to know if you're visiting Lisbon for the first time.