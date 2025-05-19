This Stretch Of Portugal's Coast Offers An Enchanting Sea Cave And One Of The World's Prettiest Beaches

One of the main appeals of this coastal retreat is the picturesque Algar de Benagil, or the Benagil Cave, a spectacular sea cave with a domed ceiling that allows sunlight to pour through, illuminating the soft sands and glistening waters below. This incredibly unique coastal feature only adds to the beauty of the surrounding area, a stunning marine landscape that is almost unmatched in the rest of Europe. What appears to be the handiwork of some great human civilization is actually a geological alcove formed over 23 million years. For those wanting to visit the Benagil Cave, it is important to note that access is only possible by sea.

Due to safety concerns, swimming to the cave is not recommended (it is prohibited to swim inside the cave), but there are various safer ways to get there. The most popular is via a boat tour departing from Benagil Beach. Tours start from around 30 euros per person (about 35 USD), with special tours aboard a replica 15th-century ship costing a little more. Choose between express boat tours, kayak tours, and luxury yacht tours, and remember you'll have to stay within the confines of the boat at all times. Early morning and evening tours are recommended to catch the most spectacular moments of sunlight. The best time to visit the cave is in June or September, when the weather is milder and there are fewer crowds.