This Stretch Of Portugal's Coast Offers An Enchanting Sea Cave And One Of The World's Prettiest Beaches
The sun-drenched coast of the beachy tourist paradise of the Algarve is home to many of Portugal's hidden gems. This dramatic coastline overlooks the Atlantic ocean and is exemplified by dramatic cliffs and turquoise waters, with enticing beaches such as the calm but popular Praia da Ilha de Tavira, with its cream-colored sands and the perfect amount of seclusion.
But it's also home to the famous Benagil Cave, a sea grotto formed over millions of years — a picture-perfect naturally-formed coastal pearl that blends geological wonder with the lull of tranquil waves, promising an unforgettable escape for nature-lovers and those looking for some fairytale beauty. So whether you're basking on the incredible Benagil Beach, hiking the area's gorgeous trails, or exploring the cave aboard a sea-vessel like an ancient mariner, this stretch of Portugal's iconic coastline offers a true insight into the magic of the Algarve. The region has Roman and Moorish history, giving it a distinct culture and local traditions due to these influences. This fantasy landscape promises an unforgettable experience in the lesser-known part of Portugal.
Benagil Beach and its cave of wonders
One of the main appeals of this coastal retreat is the picturesque Algar de Benagil, or the Benagil Cave, a spectacular sea cave with a domed ceiling that allows sunlight to pour through, illuminating the soft sands and glistening waters below. This incredibly unique coastal feature only adds to the beauty of the surrounding area, a stunning marine landscape that is almost unmatched in the rest of Europe. What appears to be the handiwork of some great human civilization is actually a geological alcove formed over 23 million years. For those wanting to visit the Benagil Cave, it is important to note that access is only possible by sea.
Due to safety concerns, swimming to the cave is not recommended (it is prohibited to swim inside the cave), but there are various safer ways to get there. The most popular is via a boat tour departing from Benagil Beach. Tours start from around 30 euros per person (about 35 USD), with special tours aboard a replica 15th-century ship costing a little more. Choose between express boat tours, kayak tours, and luxury yacht tours, and remember you'll have to stay within the confines of the boat at all times. Early morning and evening tours are recommended to catch the most spectacular moments of sunlight. The best time to visit the cave is in June or September, when the weather is milder and there are fewer crowds.
Algarve's hidden pearl
From Faro, the Algarve's thriving capital, you can reach Benagil easily by car. The journey from Faro airport takes around an hour, with a scenic route along the N125 or a slightly faster route on the A22 motorway. A car rental is recommended as bus schedules can be infrequent. However, once you're there, many important landmarks and sites are accessible on foot.
To soak up the incredible beauty of this region and maximize your tan, you'll want to stay a few nights in Praia de Benagil. Though the options in Benagil itself are limited, the nearby towns of Carvoeiro and Lagoa have more places to stay. Book a stay at Vilalara Grand Hotel, a luxury 5-star resort that will leave you feeling like royalty. With private beach access and an on-site wellness center, a stay at this hotel complex is the ultimate way to rejuvenate. Tivoli Carvoeiro is another gorgeous beachfront hotel that offers clifftop dining and a luxury pool with a view of the bay. For a more budget-friendly option in Carvoeiro, Pestana Palm Gardens is a modern and comfortable spot that retains its local charm. Amenities include a fitness center, poolside bar, and access to a golf course.
So if you feel drawn to the hidden coves and unique landscapes of the smaller towns along the Algarve's Atlantic coast, make it a priority to stop at Benagil Beach and Cave, where geology and crystalline waters meet in a glimmering sunlit enclave that's straight out of a storybook.