Portugal's Off-The-Beaten-Path Village By A Cliffside Beach Is An Overlooked Charmer With Friendly Locals

One of the most popular travel destinations in Portugal is the country's Algarve region: A stretch of Portugal's coast home to some of the world's prettiest beaches. Situated near the Seixe River between the Alentejo and Algarve provinces, the small town of Odeceixe is a charming hidden gem among them. Originally a popular destination for hippies in the '70s, this often overlooked location is mostly known for its top-rated beach. However, the town is a small, idyllic place to wander through as well, full of friendly locals and colorful buildings dating back to the 14th century.

Odeceixe is located less than an hour from Lagos — a coastal city known for being a beachy tourist paradise — and a 2.5-hour drive from Lisbon. Alternatively, buses are also an easy way to access the town and beach. Specifically, Vamus Algarve makes trips from Lagos, and even offers express buses from Lisbon. Another option is for visitors is to fly into Faro, which is an hour and 45 minutes' drive from the beach.

Smaller than some of its equivalents in the Algarve, Odeceixe is relatively undiscovered and doesn't see the same crowds. Although the town itself is only about 1.8 miles from the ocean, you'll need a car to access the beach, known as Praia de Odeceixe, since buses coming through the area only stop in the center.