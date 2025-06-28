Portugal's Off-The-Beaten-Path Village By A Cliffside Beach Is An Overlooked Charmer With Friendly Locals
One of the most popular travel destinations in Portugal is the country's Algarve region: A stretch of Portugal's coast home to some of the world's prettiest beaches. Situated near the Seixe River between the Alentejo and Algarve provinces, the small town of Odeceixe is a charming hidden gem among them. Originally a popular destination for hippies in the '70s, this often overlooked location is mostly known for its top-rated beach. However, the town is a small, idyllic place to wander through as well, full of friendly locals and colorful buildings dating back to the 14th century.
Odeceixe is located less than an hour from Lagos — a coastal city known for being a beachy tourist paradise — and a 2.5-hour drive from Lisbon. Alternatively, buses are also an easy way to access the town and beach. Specifically, Vamus Algarve makes trips from Lagos, and even offers express buses from Lisbon. Another option is for visitors is to fly into Faro, which is an hour and 45 minutes' drive from the beach.
Smaller than some of its equivalents in the Algarve, Odeceixe is relatively undiscovered and doesn't see the same crowds. Although the town itself is only about 1.8 miles from the ocean, you'll need a car to access the beach, known as Praia de Odeceixe, since buses coming through the area only stop in the center.
Lay out on one of the best beaches in Portugal
Praia de Odeceixe has consistently been ranked as one of the best beaches in Portugal. And, given that half the country borders the ocean, the competition is stiff. In 2012, it was named one of the "most wonderful beaches" in the country through a national survey, and it's continuously listed as such thirteen years later.
A much quieter option located close to the famous Praia da Ilha de Tavira — known as one of the Algarve's most celebrated island destinations — visitors note how quiet and uncrowded Praia de Odeceixe is compared to other similarly sized, beautiful beaches in the region. And, although it's fairly large, the beach is contained by rocky cliffs on either side, which gives it a secluded vibe. Plus, with shallow rock pools and lagoons dotted around for safe seashell hunting, it's definitely a great place for families.
In addition to the usual beach accouterments like umbrellas and chairs, there are also surfboards and other equipment are available for rent, as well as surfing lessons. So, if you're looking for a calmer option to enjoy as a surfer or with small children, Praia de Odeceixe is a great option without giving up any of the beauty of the region.
Architecture dating back to the 14th century
Even if you plan to travel to Odeceixe for the beach, the colorful small town it shares a name with is not to be missed. The town of Odeceixe has a bar, restaurant, and small shops, as well as several hotels and guest houses to book for a night. Specifically, Bar de Praia is a great place to grab a meal, favored by visitors for its delicious food.
Accommodation-wise, Casas Do Moinho, considered to be the best place to stay in town, is a group of traditional guesthouses in the middle of Odeceixe. The homes have fantastic views of one of the town's main landmarks: A windmill that has been around since 1898 and is still operational for milling corn and wheat.
In town, you'll also find the church of Odeceixe, or Igreja da Nossa Senhora da Piedade. Originally built between the 14th and 15th centuries, the church was altered in 1527 and then again in the early 17th century. It has maintained the same look since — blending in with the coastal facades of the town externally while maintaining elements of Portuguese Gothic architecture inside.