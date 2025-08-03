A Culture-Packed Musical Train Journey From Chicago To New Orleans Is One Of Amtrak's Best Hidden Gems

Amtrak's nine-day Jazz, Blues, and Rock 'n' Roll itinerary is a hidden gem for travelers who want to explore America's most iconic music cities, including Chicago, Memphis, and New Orleans. Starting in Chicago, the route covers 925 miles in total, traveling south to Memphis for two nights before continuing to New Orleans for the final three. Riding this route covers hundreds of miles of American musical heritage.

The package, offered by Amtrak Vacations, includes seven nights of hotel accommodations, with two in Chicago, two in Memphis, and three in New Orleans, as well as one night onboard the train. It also includes two meals: a dinner in Chicago, and a jazz brunch at the Court of Two Sisters in New Orleans. Sightseeing attractions are also built in with multi-day hop-on, hop-off bus tours in Chicago, a city tour and Graceland admission in Memphis, and a city tour and paddlewheel cruise in New Orleans.

We've also included our own music-themed attractions recommendations for each city to see during your free time, including speakeasy-style lounges, live music venues owned by blues icons, and music museums for a deeper look into their musical roots. Pricing starts at $889 per person, with upgrades and add-ons available at additional cost. Before departing, check out the everyday items you didn't know are banned on Amtrak Trains