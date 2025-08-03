A Culture-Packed Musical Train Journey From Chicago To New Orleans Is One Of Amtrak's Best Hidden Gems
Amtrak's nine-day Jazz, Blues, and Rock 'n' Roll itinerary is a hidden gem for travelers who want to explore America's most iconic music cities, including Chicago, Memphis, and New Orleans. Starting in Chicago, the route covers 925 miles in total, traveling south to Memphis for two nights before continuing to New Orleans for the final three. Riding this route covers hundreds of miles of American musical heritage.
The package, offered by Amtrak Vacations, includes seven nights of hotel accommodations, with two in Chicago, two in Memphis, and three in New Orleans, as well as one night onboard the train. It also includes two meals: a dinner in Chicago, and a jazz brunch at the Court of Two Sisters in New Orleans. Sightseeing attractions are also built in with multi-day hop-on, hop-off bus tours in Chicago, a city tour and Graceland admission in Memphis, and a city tour and paddlewheel cruise in New Orleans.
We've also included our own music-themed attractions recommendations for each city to see during your free time, including speakeasy-style lounges, live music venues owned by blues icons, and music museums for a deeper look into their musical roots. Pricing starts at $889 per person, with upgrades and add-ons available at additional cost. Before departing, check out the everyday items you didn't know are banned on Amtrak Trains
Blues clubs, jazz lounges, and musical museums in Chicago
In Chicago, you'll get two entire days to explore at your leisure aboard a hop-on, hop-off sightseeing bus that covers over 13 magnificent miles of the Windy City. If you are seeking out which attractions to visit, read Reddit's take on the tourist traps to avoid in Chicago and where to go instead. In addition to Amtrak-recommended attractions like the Skydeck Chicago, Navy Pier, and Magnificent Mile, there's also some must-see stops for music lovers as well.
Start with the Millennium Park, which is home to the bean-shaped Cloud Gate statue. The park is also the location of the Chicago Blues Festival held every June, as well as Chicago Jazz Festival in August. If you're visiting outside of festival season, stop by Buddy Guy's Legends, a downtown club owned by the blues icon himself. The venue hosts live shows Wednesday through Sunday nights and is packed with memorabilia from blues musicians, like records and a collection of guitars.
During your final day of exploring Chicago, head to the Willie Dixon's Blues Heaven Foundation, which houses the only blues museum in Chicago to date. Located in the former recording studios of the Chess Records building, this iconic Chicago landmark is where legends like Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, and Muddy Waters played. Schedule a reservation for a tour in advance; tours are held from noon to 3 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday. Wrap up your Chicago visit with cocktails at the Green Mill Lounge in Uptown Chicago. The lounge still features live jazz and other music acts seven nights a week in an atmospheric, speakeasy-style setting.
Explore the music scenes of Memphis and New Orleans
After a relaxing night aboard the Amtrak, you'll reach Memphis, where you'll have some free time to explore the birthplace of rock and roll. Plan appropriately because your last day in Memphis includes a guided city tour, so try not to schedule other attractions that might overlap. Hop on the historic trolleys for a fun intro to the city. Check out the extensive Stax Museum of American Soul Music for a deeper look at Memphis' music roots — the museum is home to more than 2,000 music-related artifacts.
The downtown area is also home to other musical museums like Rock 'n' Soul Museum and Memphis Music Hall of Fame. At night, hit up the neon-lit Beale Street, with live music venues like B.B. King's Blues Club and the Rum Boogie Cafe. On the last day in town, you'll get a narrated tour for a deep dive into the soul of the place, which includes a visit to the legendary Sun Studios and admission into Graceland.
The next stop is New Orleans, where jazz originated and music remains a vibrant part of the culture today. The city sightseeing tour included in the Amtrak Jazz Blues and Rock n Roll package checks off most of the unmissable things to do on a vacation in New Orleans, including a visit to Jackson Square. A must-see is Preservation Hall, a historic venue offering nightly acoustic sets just steps from Jackson Square. The included Court of Two Sisters jazz brunch is another highlight. Held daily until 3 p.m., the buffet features Creole favorites like jambalaya and chicken and sausage gumbo, along with a live jazz performance in the restaurant's courtyard. For the perfect way to wrap up your Americana musical journey, take in the sights of the Mississippi aboard a paddlewheel river cruise.