Colorado's Mountain Ghost Town Offers Century-Old Cabins And Hot Springs With Luxurious Stays And Quiet Charm
Some ghost towns slip away into the ether, and some become urban explorer hotspots, but only one — Colorado's Dunton Hot Springs — has been transformed into a seriously remote, two-key Michelin, luxury resort. Add a yoga and pilates studio, wine tastings at nearby Sutcliff Vineyards, gong-and-chime-filled sound baths, and Mountain Romance add-on packages, and you've got a truly opulent vacation spot. Surprisingly, though, the location still looks copy-pasted from its original, 1885 mining settlement.
Back when Dunton (no "Hot Springs" at that point) was founded in 1885, there was no way that the small mining settlement could have foreseen its eventual transformation into a lavish resort. Located in southwestern Colorado, five hours away from the nearest city — Albuquerque, New Mexico — Dunton and its 50 inhabitants were extremely isolated. They had little access to decent roads and no notable landmarks except for trees, mountains, a stream, and a mine — Emma Mine — half a mile away. In 1887, a group of investors bought the settlement, built some additional buildings, and the town reached its peak of 260 to 300 people around 1905 before petering out and being completely abandoned by 1918.
In 1994, owner Christoph Henkel purchased the town, jigsawed it back together, restructured it with an eye for tourism, and transformed all of Dunton's former difficulties into selling points. Now, Dunton Hot Springs is a mountain getaway that gives folks a taste of the best parts of the past: Serenity in silence, pristine woodlands, and lots of beautiful, dark wood paneling. Aside from the modern amenities, Dunton's biggest draw is its natural hot springs.
Enjoy Dunton Hot Springs in any season
Couples or families headed to Dunton Hot Springs can take full advantage of its array of outdoor activities while being completely secluded from the outside world. Summertime affords the greatest variety of excursions, including horseback riding, fly fishing in private waters, hiking into the nearby San Juan Mountains, mountain climbing, mountain biking, and rafting.
Wintertime activities center on the area's inevitable blankets of snow, like snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Springtime, meanwhile, offers gentler outdoor activities like basic hiking and vineyard visits. Archery and hatchet throwing are also available from April to October, while yoga and spa treatments are available year-round. Special events pop up throughout the year, as well, including the "Spirited Solstice" stargazing event every June and the 19th-century-themed "Halloween at Dunton" event on October 31.
Isolation is part of the charm of Dunton Hot Springs, but once you emerge from its rural cocoon, no one is stopping you from exploring more of what Colorado has to offer. Folks heading out from Denver can stop by Nevadaville, about 45 minutes west of the city, a once-booming Gold Rush hub that's now an abandoned ghost town. Travelers passing by Albuquerque can take a detour through Los Cerrillos, a near-ghost town filled with shops, art, and historic charm. No matter your itinerary, though, the hot springs in Dunton await.