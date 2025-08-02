Colorado's Mountain Ghost Town Offers Century-Old Cabins And Hot Springs With Luxurious Stays And Quiet Charm

Some ghost towns slip away into the ether, and some become urban explorer hotspots, but only one — Colorado's Dunton Hot Springs — has been transformed into a seriously remote, two-key Michelin, luxury resort. Add a yoga and pilates studio, wine tastings at nearby Sutcliff Vineyards, gong-and-chime-filled sound baths, and Mountain Romance add-on packages, and you've got a truly opulent vacation spot. Surprisingly, though, the location still looks copy-pasted from its original, 1885 mining settlement.

Back when Dunton (no "Hot Springs" at that point) was founded in 1885, there was no way that the small mining settlement could have foreseen its eventual transformation into a lavish resort. Located in southwestern Colorado, five hours away from the nearest city — Albuquerque, New Mexico — Dunton and its 50 inhabitants were extremely isolated. They had little access to decent roads and no notable landmarks except for trees, mountains, a stream, and a mine — Emma Mine — half a mile away. In 1887, a group of investors bought the settlement, built some additional buildings, and the town reached its peak of 260 to 300 people around 1905 before petering out and being completely abandoned by 1918.

In 1994, owner Christoph Henkel purchased the town, jigsawed it back together, restructured it with an eye for tourism, and transformed all of Dunton's former difficulties into selling points. Now, Dunton Hot Springs is a mountain getaway that gives folks a taste of the best parts of the past: Serenity in silence, pristine woodlands, and lots of beautiful, dark wood paneling. Aside from the modern amenities, Dunton's biggest draw is its natural hot springs.