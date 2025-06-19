Situated Between Albuquerque And Santa Fe Is New Mexico's Near-Ghost Town With Shops, Art, And Historic Charm

Between Albuquerque and Santa Fe is the Turquoise Trail, a roundabout, scenic, and relatively quiet route that runs through the wild New Mexico landscape, connecting a chain of near-ghost towns. The blue-green gem that New Mexico has come to be known for has been mined for centuries along this national scenic byway, which runs through Golden, Madrid, and Cerrillos. On that route, Cerrillos is a shadow of what it once was, but in it, you'll still find a vibrant scene made up of shops, art, history, and lots of turquoise.

On Highway 14 (the Turquoise Trail), Cerrillos is 25 miles from Santa Fe and 50 miles from Albuquerque by car. A true Wild West destination within a stone's throw of one of the best film cities in America. It's a common stop on the way from one city to the other, but an easy 30 minutes to an hour trip to visit if you're vacationing nearby. Just before you hit Cerrillos, if coming from Albuquerque, you'll pass through Madrid, another tiny town boasting charm, art, and cuisine that is well worth the stop. This is not a destination to plan a night in, but it will be the spot you remember getting out, exploring, and having a beer in long after your trip has ended.