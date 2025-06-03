One Of Colorado's Most Haunted Spots Is A Once-Booming Gold Rush Hub That's Now An Abandoned Ghost Town

High in the Rocky Mountains at an elevation of over 9,000 feet, Nevadaville, Colorado, is a chilling reminder of the state's gold rush glory. The town of Nevada, as it was known at first, was formed during the area's 1859 gold discovery as a place for working-class miners to reside. Located near Central City and Black Hawk, Colorado, Nevadaville was eventually overshadowed by the two more populous cities after succumbing to a massive fire in 1861 and an eventual runoff of gold in the early 1900s.

Despite growing to nearly 4,000 residents in the 1860s, just a few structures are left of the once bustling gold rush hub. Just five minutes away from present-day Central City via Nevadaville Road, the now-abandoned ghost town has gained a different reputation. Not only are visitors warned not to wander into the old Nevadaville town site because of the possibility of sinkholes, but there are a few sites in town with a more ghostly backstory, like the Masonic Cemetery.

Nevadaville is just west of Central City in Gilpin County, under an hour's drive from Denver via I-70. Denver International Airport is the nearest major hub for those flying in, but from there, a rental car is essential. Though there is plenty of public transportation from DIA to Central City, few options extend into Nevadaville. With transportation taken care of, Nevadaville's saloon, city hall, and Masonic lodge, among other structures, offer a haunting glimpse into Colorado's boom-and-bust gold rush history.