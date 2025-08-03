One Of Florida's Only Wild And Scenic Rivers Is A Crystal-Clear Natural Haven To Float In The Heart Of The State

While many people associate Orlando with theme parks, there's so much more to do when you travel to Central Florida. In fact, getting outside of the city and kayaking the nearby springs is one of the best things to do when you visit Orlando. This area is home to one of Florida's only Wild and Scenic Rivers, as designated by the United States Congress. The Wekiva River (along with Wekiwa Springs Run, Rock Springs Run, and Black Water Creek) received this honor in October 2000 and is one of Florida's most scenic natural waterways.

Many visitors start their Wekiva River paddling journey at Wekiwa Springs State Park, an idyllic paradise filled with crystal-clear springs. It is an amazing spot, but there's another section of the river that is equally as stunning and has clear water that sparkles like emeralds. Forget the Jungle Cruise at Disney World — a paddle down the Emerald Cut section of Rock Springs Run, one of the river's main tributaries, will make you feel as if you're in a real jungle paradise.

You can access the Emerald Cut via King's Landing in Apopka, and it's only about 30 minutes away from downtown Orlando. If you paddle to the right at King's Landing, you'll be greeted with the majestic crystal waters of the Emerald Cut. If you want a wilder ride, you can turn left and be treated to a completely different experience that will showcase darker waters, but more wildlife.