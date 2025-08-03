One Of Florida's Only Wild And Scenic Rivers Is A Crystal-Clear Natural Haven To Float In The Heart Of The State
While many people associate Orlando with theme parks, there's so much more to do when you travel to Central Florida. In fact, getting outside of the city and kayaking the nearby springs is one of the best things to do when you visit Orlando. This area is home to one of Florida's only Wild and Scenic Rivers, as designated by the United States Congress. The Wekiva River (along with Wekiwa Springs Run, Rock Springs Run, and Black Water Creek) received this honor in October 2000 and is one of Florida's most scenic natural waterways.
Many visitors start their Wekiva River paddling journey at Wekiwa Springs State Park, an idyllic paradise filled with crystal-clear springs. It is an amazing spot, but there's another section of the river that is equally as stunning and has clear water that sparkles like emeralds. Forget the Jungle Cruise at Disney World — a paddle down the Emerald Cut section of Rock Springs Run, one of the river's main tributaries, will make you feel as if you're in a real jungle paradise.
You can access the Emerald Cut via King's Landing in Apopka, and it's only about 30 minutes away from downtown Orlando. If you paddle to the right at King's Landing, you'll be greeted with the majestic crystal waters of the Emerald Cut. If you want a wilder ride, you can turn left and be treated to a completely different experience that will showcase darker waters, but more wildlife.
Paddling the Emerald Cut at King's Landing
Many visitors rave about the Emerald Cut, with one review on Tripadvisor saying, "The Emerald Cut is crystal clear the whole way. I would venture to say that the Emerald Cut in King's Landing is probably one of the most beautiful places in the world." Another reviewer also shared, "Three family members rented individual kayaks to paddle Emerald Cut. The run is easily doable, and we liked the fact that you can get out of the kayaks to take a dip in the cool water on a hot day."
With the clear water and sandy bottom, you'll have many places to stop along the way to just hang out in the scenic beauty without having to worry about what's under the water. If you paddle to the right when you leave King's Landing, you'll paddle against the current and go upstream until you reach the barricade at Kelly Park. Since you'll be putting in the work on the first leg of the trip, you'll be rewarded on the way back as you leisurely drift downstream along the mesmerizing lazy river.
If you bring your own vessel to launch, it's just $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. You can also rent a paddleboard, canoe, or single or double kayak for between $49 and $69. There are also guided paddling tours available, including a sunset paddling excursion. Just make sure you book reservations online in advance.
Taking a wilder paddle from King's Landing
When you depart from King's Landing by canoe, kayak, or paddleboard, you have the option of going left and paddling downstream for a bit until you see the signs that tell you to turn around. Experienced paddlers sometimes opt for a more challenging adventure that involves a longer paddle downstream. This one covers 8.5 miles and begins with clear water as you depart King's Landing, but the water eventually becomes more tannic and dark. On this route, you can expect to see more wildlife.
Since it is a longer downstream paddle, you'll also be delighted to know you don't have to paddle back since you can arrange for a shuttle to meet you at the end and bring you back. One reviewer on Google shared their experience, saying, "Always an amazing adventure! Tons of wildlife, including turtles, gators, and numerous species of birds. We launched our own vessels at King's Landing and took the shuttle back. I'm so grateful for the shuttle service as 8.5 miles is a long way to paddle! But so worth it."
If you decide to take that paddling adventure, your journey will end at Wekiva Island — an under-the-radar destination on the Wekiva River. A shuttle will meet you there at 3:30 p.m. and bring you back to your car at King's Landing. If you arrive early, you can grab a drink at The Tooting Otter Bar and reminisce about all of the highlights of your amazing day.