This Small, Storied North Carolina Town Is Packed With Great Smokies Charm And Handicraft Shopping
The Great Smoky Mountains aren't just home to some of the most naturally gorgeous trails and picturesque waterfalls in all of North America — they're also full of charming small towns bursting with culture and centuries-old history. There's one in particular that offers the most incredible mix of indigenous heritage and Appalachian allure, so take note of the name Cherokee — chances are it'll make it right to the top of your travel bucket list.
The cultural center of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the town promises historic interest, authentic experiences, and lush scenery. Getting in and out of it is a breeze (at least by mountain town standards) — Asheville Regional Airport and McGhee Tyson Airport are one and two hours away, respectively, and local car rental companies like National make it easy to get around Cherokee and its many, many nearby attractions.
Once you get here, accommodation options range from modest cabins and affordable campgrounds like Indian Creek to more traditional hotels like Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort. If you really want to go all out, though, we'd recommend staying at North Carolina's most luxurious resort, The Swag, located about 29 miles outside of town.
Cherokee's refreshing Great Smokies charm and fascinating history
Cherokee is the ultimate gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Iconic attractions like Mingo Falls and the Oconaluftee River Trail (where you can actually spot elk herds in the early morning or evening) are both less than a 15-minute drive from the town center. Travelers looking for a change in scenery can even opt for a day trip to the charming hub of Sylva just 20 minutes away.
For those looking to immerse themselves in the town's incredible cultural background, stop at the Museum of the Cherokee People. Featuring artifacts, exhibits, and the Cherokee syllabary, this place will teach you all you need to know about the history, language, and traditions of the Cherokee Nation. And while at it, why not explore the Oconaluftee Indian Village, too? It's an open-air museum that recreates the 18th-century Cherokee community, helping travelers better envision the lives of those who lived here before the European settlers.
You'll also be happy to hear that there's an outdoor drama held here that perfectly combines history and entertainment. It's called "Unto These Hills," and you'll see it performed all summer long, Monday through Saturday. Gates open at 7 p.m., the performance begins at 8, and there's an admission fee for most visitors. On Tripadvisor, audiences have praised the show, calling it "absolutely mind boggling," "moving and spirited," and a "wonderful drama of our nation's horrible history."
Shopping for locally made artisanal crafts in Cherokee
If there's one thing Cherokee is best known for these days, is its amazing tradition of Native American arts and crafts. After all, this is the home of Qualla Arts and Crafts Mutual, the oldest Native American cooperative in the U.S. (established in 1946). Here, you can purchase one-of-a-kind handmade goods including carvings, pottery, jewelry, baskets, quilts, and paintings made by local Cherokee artists, so you know your money's going into good hands. If you're still on the market for something artisanal, Medicine Man Crafts is another excellent stop. The shop is known for its herbal remedies, ceremonial items, books, and basketry.
While you won't always find typical souvenirs in places like this, you'll be happy to learn that the many souvenir places in downtown Cherokee are also run by local artisans or Native American families, so you'll still be supporting the community directly (according to Tripadvisor, Twisted Sisters is one of the best of its kind in the area). Those who love picturesque mountain towns might also want to plan a day trip to Murphy, a beautiful spot an hour away that's often compared to a Norman Rockwell painting.