This Small, Storied North Carolina Town Is Packed With Great Smokies Charm And Handicraft Shopping

The Great Smoky Mountains aren't just home to some of the most naturally gorgeous trails and picturesque waterfalls in all of North America — they're also full of charming small towns bursting with culture and centuries-old history. There's one in particular that offers the most incredible mix of indigenous heritage and Appalachian allure, so take note of the name Cherokee — chances are it'll make it right to the top of your travel bucket list.

The cultural center of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the town promises historic interest, authentic experiences, and lush scenery. Getting in and out of it is a breeze (at least by mountain town standards) — Asheville Regional Airport and McGhee Tyson Airport are one and two hours away, respectively, and local car rental companies like National make it easy to get around Cherokee and its many, many nearby attractions.

Once you get here, accommodation options range from modest cabins and affordable campgrounds like Indian Creek to more traditional hotels like Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort. If you really want to go all out, though, we'd recommend staying at North Carolina's most luxurious resort, The Swag, located about 29 miles outside of town.