The Charming North Carolina Town So Picturesque It's Often Compared To A Norman Rockwell Painting
If you're planning a trip to North Carolina, you have many options for exciting and vibrant destinations. If you're more of a beach lover, you can head to the coast and experience the Outer Banks or one of the oldest and happiest coastal towns in the state, Southport.
Alternatively, you can make your North Carolina adventure food-focused. If you love Carolina-style barbecue, you can follow the ultimate scenic foodie road trip, complete with 15 stops in multiple cities.
Finally, while North Carolina's touristy areas are certainly worth a visit, the Tar Heel State is chock-full of hidden gems and quaint small towns. In fact, if you're a fan of the late, great painter Norman Rockwell, you'll probably want to head toward the North Carolina-Georgia border. There, you'll run into the town of Murphy, which looks like a Rockwell painting come to life. So, let's pack our bags and explore what makes Murphy such a small-town paradise nestled among the vast greenery of the region.
Murphy has a storied history worth learning about
The history of Murphy as a town is a bit dark, but when you visit, you'll be bowled over by its quaint charm and personality. The site was originally occupied by Cherokee Indians for centuries, although they called it Tlanusi-yi (roughly meaning "the place where the leech resides"). In the 1830s, settlers started building properties next to the river, and the first post office was established in 1835. At that time, the city was called Huntington.
In 1836, the U.S. Army built Fort Butleand used the site to round up Cherokee Indians to put them on the infamous Trail of Tears. By kicking them out, the area was open to settlement from colonists heading west. One of these original colonists (who traded with the Cherokee) was a politician named Archibald Murphey, which is how the town got its new name — but for reasons unknown, they changed the spelling.
For the most part, Murphy managed to stay out of the Civil War, but it used to be the terminus for two separate railroad lines. You can still visit these depots today to get a sense of what life used to be like in the late 1800s, when trains were the primary mode of long-distance transportation. Over the decades, Murphy has become a quintessential small American town that blends modern convenience with historic locales and architecture. The town prides itself on being a "living Norman Rockwell painting."
What to do when visiting Murphy
Although Murphy is a relatively small town (with a current population of around 1,600), it has much to offer. You can easily spend a weekend or an entire week here and not get bored. First, there's the historical element. You can visit sites like the old L&N train depot, the Cherokee Historical Museum, and the Fort Butler Memorial.
If you're more of an outdoorsy person, Murphy has plenty of green spaces. One of the main highlights is the four-mile River Walk, which runs along both the Valley and Hiwassee Rivers, ending at the L&N depot. However, if you really want to experience North Carolina's natural beauty, you can head north to Wayah Bald and see across four states from a single lookout tower.
Finally, Murphy has some incredible dining and entertainment options. Meat lovers will want to check out Legends Steakhouse or the Murphy Chophouse. If you want a drink, you can choose between Buck Bald Brewing, Valley River Brewing, or The Mason Bar. Finally, if you want to try your luck, you can head over to Harrah's Cherokee Valley River Casino and Resort. Because the casino is on native land, it offers a wide selection of table games and slots, as well as sports betting and various dining options.