The Charming North Carolina Town So Picturesque It's Often Compared To A Norman Rockwell Painting

The history of Murphy as a town is a bit dark, but when you visit, you'll be bowled over by its quaint charm and personality. The site was originally occupied by Cherokee Indians for centuries, although they called it Tlanusi-yi (roughly meaning "the place where the leech resides"). In the 1830s, settlers started building properties next to the river, and the first post office was established in 1835. At that time, the city was called Huntington.

In 1836, the U.S. Army built Fort Butleand used the site to round up Cherokee Indians to put them on the infamous Trail of Tears. By kicking them out, the area was open to settlement from colonists heading west. One of these original colonists (who traded with the Cherokee) was a politician named Archibald Murphey, which is how the town got its new name — but for reasons unknown, they changed the spelling.

For the most part, Murphy managed to stay out of the Civil War, but it used to be the terminus for two separate railroad lines. You can still visit these depots today to get a sense of what life used to be like in the late 1800s, when trains were the primary mode of long-distance transportation. Over the decades, Murphy has become a quintessential small American town that blends modern convenience with historic locales and architecture. The town prides itself on being a "living Norman Rockwell painting."