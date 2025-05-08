North Carolina's Most Luxurious Resort Has A Private Entrance To Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Great Smoky Mountains are some of the most visited in the world, and it's easy to lose yourself in their quiet beauty. Step just a few miles off the main roads, and you might come across a hidden waterfall in the Smoky Mountains' serene wilderness or find one of North Carolina's best places to see the sunset. Now imagine a hotel wrapped inside this landscape. If this vision appeals to you, then The Swag might be your perfect stay. It's an all-inclusive resort located 5,000 feet above sea level in the Great Smoky Mountains, with a lawn that sprawls out over a mountain ridge with views across four North Carolina mountain ranges.

The Swag is located in Waynesville, an enchanting little town full of eclectic shops, along the Cataloochee Valley. With only 18 lodgings, the resort is quite small, making it much more relaxed and intimate than other sprawling all-inclusive resorts. Originally a potato farm, Dan and Deener Matthews built a log home for their family in the 1980s. They opened up the home for guests, and today, the property includes the original log home, plus several other cabins and a spa. One of its biggest draws is that the property borders the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, with its own gateway into the park.

The lodgings themselves are perfectly suited to their setting — blazing fireplaces, porches overlooking the mountains, and timber beams give them an authentic, rustic North Carolina feel. The Swag House (the first lodge built by the Matthews) has six rooms, which come with steam showers, wet bars, and (for some) private balconies. The Chestnut Lodge has five rooms, and there are seven private cottages for those who want more seclusion.