North Carolina's Most Luxurious Resort Has A Private Entrance To Great Smoky Mountains National Park
The Great Smoky Mountains are some of the most visited in the world, and it's easy to lose yourself in their quiet beauty. Step just a few miles off the main roads, and you might come across a hidden waterfall in the Smoky Mountains' serene wilderness or find one of North Carolina's best places to see the sunset. Now imagine a hotel wrapped inside this landscape. If this vision appeals to you, then The Swag might be your perfect stay. It's an all-inclusive resort located 5,000 feet above sea level in the Great Smoky Mountains, with a lawn that sprawls out over a mountain ridge with views across four North Carolina mountain ranges.
The Swag is located in Waynesville, an enchanting little town full of eclectic shops, along the Cataloochee Valley. With only 18 lodgings, the resort is quite small, making it much more relaxed and intimate than other sprawling all-inclusive resorts. Originally a potato farm, Dan and Deener Matthews built a log home for their family in the 1980s. They opened up the home for guests, and today, the property includes the original log home, plus several other cabins and a spa. One of its biggest draws is that the property borders the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, with its own gateway into the park.
The lodgings themselves are perfectly suited to their setting — blazing fireplaces, porches overlooking the mountains, and timber beams give them an authentic, rustic North Carolina feel. The Swag House (the first lodge built by the Matthews) has six rooms, which come with steam showers, wet bars, and (for some) private balconies. The Chestnut Lodge has five rooms, and there are seven private cottages for those who want more seclusion.
Dining and outdoor leisure at The Swag
Each booking includes three daily meals for two people, which are specially prepared each day and vary greatly, from brunch buffets on Sundays to picnic lunches every Wednesday and Saturday. For dinner, The Swag serves four courses, with live bluegrass music and Appalachian specialties every Thursday. Don't forget to swing by the cocktail bar, too. Forbes writer Lauren Mowery even named The Swag's Green Queen drink her "cocktail of the year."
At The Still, the resort's spa, you can get a facial or massage and relax in a hot tub. There's endless opportunity for exploring the outdoors as well. The 250-acre property includes hiking trails, horseback riding, a fishing pond, and a meadow called Gooseberry Knob (where picnics are held). With what's offered directly on the property, you wouldn't get bored, but if you want to get deeper into the wilderness, there's access to the rest of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park right outside your front door. You might try out the Cataloochee Divide Trail or go fly fishing in one of the nearby rivers.
Prices for accommodations are listed on The Swag's website, ranging from $900 to over $2,000, depending on the level of luxury you want. The Swag is just under an hour's drive from Asheville Regional Airport, which has arrivals from many major American cities, such as New York, Denver, Chicago, and Miami. There's also free parking at the resort.