Avoid Cinque Terre's Tourist Crowds In Italy's Nearby Coastal Mountain With Quiet Shores And Scenic Trails
The Cinque Terre, a UNESCO World Heritage site on Italy's northwest coast, is just one of the many destinations in Europe experiencing overtourism. The five small villages have a total population of around 4,000 people, but a record 4 million tourists visited in 2023 — and to make matters worse, their presence was highly concentrated in just 3% of the park's total area. Jam-packed beaches and uncomfortably crowded hiking trails have become the norm, especially in peak summer months.
Fortunately, Liguria is more than just the Cinque Terre. In the nearby town of Sestri Levante, midway between the five famous villages and Genoa, a quiet refuge awaits with coastal walking paths overlooking the Mediterranean. Welcome to Punta Manara, a triangle-shaped cape that juts out into the ocean just south of town. At its highest point is Monte Castello Promontory, a rugged mountain peak with an old fortress and sweeping views over the seascape below.
From Sestri Levante, enjoy a moderate 3-mile hike (about one and a half hours) that loops to Punta Manara and back. Or venture out on a longer 5-mile trek (around three hours) that takes you to the summit of Monte Castello for sweeping vistas over the Baia del Silenzio (Bay of Silence) below.
Plan a trip to Sestri Levante
After your hike, hit the beach at Spiaggia Baia del Silenzio. The sandy beach is incredibly picturesque, and it's easy to rent beach umbrellas and chairs there in summer, but you won't experience crowds like you would at the Cinque Terre's largest beach in Monterosso al Mare. Go for fresh seafood and handmade pasta at nearby Pesce Balla or the waterfront Ristorante Portobello Baia del Silenzio.
There are several lodgings near the beach and the Sestri Levante trailhead. Grand Hotel dei Castelli ($540 per night in peak season) is a glamorous hotel with gorgeous views over the sea, and nearby Hotel Due Mari ($208 per night in summer) is a simpler and more budget-friendly option. Interested in more hiking in Italy? Check out this magical island with pristine beaches and hiking trails.
Sestri Levante is well-connected to other parts of Italy by train. It's about 30 minutes from the Cinque Terre, and only slightly further to La Spezia, a larger transport hub. If you're driving, it's a 40-minute ride. Heading the other direction, Genoa and its international airport are roughly the same distance away, about 45 minutes by car or an hour using public transportation.