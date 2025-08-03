Avoid Cinque Terre's Tourist Crowds In Italy's Nearby Coastal Mountain With Quiet Shores And Scenic Trails

The Cinque Terre, a UNESCO World Heritage site on Italy's northwest coast, is just one of the many destinations in Europe experiencing overtourism. The five small villages have a total population of around 4,000 people, but a record 4 million tourists visited in 2023 — and to make matters worse, their presence was highly concentrated in just 3% of the park's total area. Jam-packed beaches and uncomfortably crowded hiking trails have become the norm, especially in peak summer months.

Fortunately, Liguria is more than just the Cinque Terre. In the nearby town of Sestri Levante, midway between the five famous villages and Genoa, a quiet refuge awaits with coastal walking paths overlooking the Mediterranean. Welcome to Punta Manara, a triangle-shaped cape that juts out into the ocean just south of town. At its highest point is Monte Castello Promontory, a rugged mountain peak with an old fortress and sweeping views over the seascape below.

From Sestri Levante, enjoy a moderate 3-mile hike (about one and a half hours) that loops to Punta Manara and back. Or venture out on a longer 5-mile trek (around three hours) that takes you to the summit of Monte Castello for sweeping vistas over the Baia del Silenzio (Bay of Silence) below.