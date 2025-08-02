The Stunning Florida Beach With A Deadly Reputation For Tourists
The Sunshine State lives up to its warm-weather moniker, and if you're craving a tropical getaway, there's no shortage of incredible beaches in Florida. However, paradise comes at a price in some destinations, such as Ormond Beach. The beach is located on the Atlantic Coast between Orlando and Jacksonville, roughly 15 minutes by car from Daytona Beach. Travel Lens ranked Ormond Beach third on its list of America's most dangerous beaches — and unsurprisingly, the top three most dangerous beaches are all in Florida. Travel Lens' ranking considered deaths in surfing areas as well as shark attacks and hurricanes. The outlet cited eight surfing fatalities and four shark attacks in Ormond Beach since 2010 alone. And while Florida is the most hurricane-affected state, Ormond Beach is right in the path of the storm, having been hit by around 120 hurricanes that passed through the area between 1851 and 2020.
All of these warnings don't mean you should cancel that Florida getaway. There are still reasons to visit Ormond Beach — the beach has plenty of natural beauty and pleasant small-town vibes, and it's one of the best places to surf in Florida. Hard-packed sand makes it ideal for long walks, and furry friends are welcome along many stretches. The risks have always existed, but with a few precautions, you can have a safe, stress-free vacation on one of Florida's most dangerous beaches.
How to stay safe when visiting Ormond Beach, Florida
Anywhere you visit has its dangers, but Florida's beaches are more dangerous than most. Be cautious of deadly rip currents at Florida beaches, including Ormond Beach and nearby Smyrna Beach. These invisible underwater currents can pull even the strongest swimmers into deep water. If you find yourself caught in a riptide, don't try to swim against it. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends swimming parallel to the shoreline until you reach calmer water, then angling back toward the shore and riding the waves in.
Meanwhile, fearing sharks is only natural, but the chances of a fatal shark attack are roughly 1 in 3.75 million (per Business Insider). But shark attacks are concentrated around the Florida coastline, with the Florida Museum reporting 14 unprovoked shark encounters statewide in 2024. Fortunately, none of these were fatal, but regardless, it's best to avoid sharks at all costs, and you can do so by following the OCEARCH Shark Tracker to spot the real-time location of tagged sharks. Most sharks are uninterested in humans, but if you do encounter them, the Florida Museum recommends calmly exiting the water while keeping your eyes on the shark. Make sure you stay in groups, and don't swim alone.
While you can still enjoy safety along Ormond Beach's shore when sharks and riptides are present, hurricanes are best avoided altogether. Before planning your trip, check the weather forecast to avoid storms and hurricanes. Visiting during hurricane season is just one of the most common mistakes people make on a Florida vacation. Since hurricane season runs from June through November, scheduling your vacation outside this period could help you dodge dangerous weather.