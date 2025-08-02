The Stunning Florida Beach With A Deadly Reputation For Tourists

Anywhere you visit has its dangers, but Florida's beaches are more dangerous than most. Be cautious of deadly rip currents at Florida beaches, including Ormond Beach and nearby Smyrna Beach. These invisible underwater currents can pull even the strongest swimmers into deep water. If you find yourself caught in a riptide, don't try to swim against it. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends swimming parallel to the shoreline until you reach calmer water, then angling back toward the shore and riding the waves in.

Meanwhile, fearing sharks is only natural, but the chances of a fatal shark attack are roughly 1 in 3.75 million (per Business Insider). But shark attacks are concentrated around the Florida coastline, with the Florida Museum reporting 14 unprovoked shark encounters statewide in 2024. Fortunately, none of these were fatal, but regardless, it's best to avoid sharks at all costs, and you can do so by following the OCEARCH Shark Tracker to spot the real-time location of tagged sharks. Most sharks are uninterested in humans, but if you do encounter them, the Florida Museum recommends calmly exiting the water while keeping your eyes on the shark. Make sure you stay in groups, and don't swim alone.

While you can still enjoy safety along Ormond Beach's shore when sharks and riptides are present, hurricanes are best avoided altogether. Before planning your trip, check the weather forecast to avoid storms and hurricanes. Visiting during hurricane season is just one of the most common mistakes people make on a Florida vacation. Since hurricane season runs from June through November, scheduling your vacation outside this period could help you dodge dangerous weather.