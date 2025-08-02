How To Choose The Best Launderette When Traveling In Europe, According To Rick Steves

Is there a more liberating way to travel around Europe than with nothing more than a single pack over your shoulder? Rick Steves, no stranger to Europe himself, has always advocated traveling light — in fact, not checking in a bag is one of the top travel tips we've learned from the expert. But say you're on a month-long trip across Europe and you've gotten all the mileage out of that shirt or pair of pants? Sure, you can either do your laundry in the hotel sink or tub, or have it sent to the hotel's laundry service. But a trip to a launderette is the middle-ground solution that saves on effort and expense — and it all starts with asking your hotel's concierge to point you toward the nearest one, according to Steves.

Launderettes are a common feature in European cities. These businesses have grown in number over the past decades, mostly due to the lack of apartment space to accommodate washing machines, the student population in the cities, and the increasing number of travelers using such services. However, not all launderettes are created equal. Steves notes that you can identify the better ones by some of their features: coin-operated soap dispensers, a bill-to-coin change machine, and helpful attendants.

If they're located in more touristy areas, they might even have English instructions. But that's not to say that you should avoid unmanned launderettes. Although they might not have all the bells and whistles, "many of these have pictogram instructions that usually aren't too hard to parse," Steves writes on his blog.