New York's Hip, Destination-Worthy Laundromat In Brooklyn Doubles As A Bar, Pinball Arcade, And Art Museum
New York City has something for everyone — if you know where to look. There are pop-up art galleries, swanky speakeasies, and underground events across all five boroughs. You don't need to spend a lot of money, either, as there are countless budget-friendly activities in New York City. One of Brooklyn's most unique attractions may surprise you, as it's hidden within an unassuming laundromat. Yes, you read that right. In Greenpoint, a 10-minute walk north of McCarren Park, Sunshine Laundromat has plenty of washing machines and dryers to go around, but behind a secret back door is a retro pinball arcade and a craft beer bar.
Sunshine Laundromat co-owner Peter Rose has been an avid player since he first fashioned his college dorm room with pinball machines in the '90s, according to a New York Times interview. In 2011, Rose began to move pinball machines from his 200-piece collection to Sunshine Laundromat, adding fun factor to a mundane chore. The laundromat has an impressive selection of classic games that would fit right in at New Hampshire's world-famous arcade museum. They have become so popular that there's even a scoreboard, so you can see where you rank. The laundromat has regular business hours, while the arcade bar is open between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. on weekdays, and 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends. If you're on the hunt for the perfect rainy day activity in New York City, look no further.
Beat the top score in Brooklyn's legendary pinball arcade
At Sunshine Laundromat, it's not hard to kill time while waiting for your load of laundry to finish. In fact, you may forget all about your clothes and get distracted by the games in the back. Behind a secret door masked as two stacked dryers is an arcade with 23 vintage pinball machines, including rare games like Safe Cracker and Big Bang Bar to classics like Medieval Madness and recent releases like AC/DC Limited Edition.
If pinball isn't your thing, don't worry, there are tons of free board games, card games, and a Skee-ball machine to play as well. Other entertaining additions include a fortune-telling chimpanzee, a vending machine of cheeky objects, and a photo booth in the glass-roof atrium. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "I'm a big fan of Sunshine Pinball! It is the special kind of fun, unique place you expect to find in NYC."
Sip beer and see artwork at Sunshine Laundromat
When you're ready for a break, head to the bar for a refreshing pint between games. There is a surprisingly large selection of craft beers on draft at Sunshine Laundromat, and the bartenders (who are also pinball pros) can suggest one based on your tastes. A few favorites are Victory's Prima Pilsner and the Milk and Honey beer from Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. Canned beer, bottles, and cider are available. Pull up a seat at the high-top tables or watch sports on the TVs behind the bar.
While you sip some suds, take a look around and you'll notice quirky art, including paintings of different dog breeds, colorful dog mosaics, and T-shirts for sale. The dog decor and merchandise are inspired by the owner's two chocolate labrador retrievers, who are the mascots and friendly greeters at Sunshine Laundromat. You'll often catch them wandering in and out of the arcade through a concealed doggy door on the bottom dryer of the secret entrance, or lounging in the laundromat.
Sunshine Laundromat is easy to get to from Manhattan. From Union Square, hop on the L Train to Lorimer Street in Williamsburg, then transfer to the G Train at Metropolitan Avenue and ride it three stops north to Greenpoint Avenue. If you're in Times Square, hop on the 7 Train eastbound to Court Square, then switch to the southbound G Train in the same station. Both journeys take about half an hour. Once you've had your fun at Sunshine Laundromat, keep the competition going at The Gutter, an old-school bowling alley and dive bar just a few blocks away.