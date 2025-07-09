New York's Hip, Destination-Worthy Laundromat In Brooklyn Doubles As A Bar, Pinball Arcade, And Art Museum

New York City has something for everyone — if you know where to look. There are pop-up art galleries, swanky speakeasies, and underground events across all five boroughs. You don't need to spend a lot of money, either, as there are countless budget-friendly activities in New York City. One of Brooklyn's most unique attractions may surprise you, as it's hidden within an unassuming laundromat. Yes, you read that right. In Greenpoint, a 10-minute walk north of McCarren Park, Sunshine Laundromat has plenty of washing machines and dryers to go around, but behind a secret back door is a retro pinball arcade and a craft beer bar.

Sunshine Laundromat co-owner Peter Rose has been an avid player since he first fashioned his college dorm room with pinball machines in the '90s, according to a New York Times interview. In 2011, Rose began to move pinball machines from his 200-piece collection to Sunshine Laundromat, adding fun factor to a mundane chore. The laundromat has an impressive selection of classic games that would fit right in at New Hampshire's world-famous arcade museum. They have become so popular that there's even a scoreboard, so you can see where you rank. The laundromat has regular business hours, while the arcade bar is open between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. on weekdays, and 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends. If you're on the hunt for the perfect rainy day activity in New York City, look no further.