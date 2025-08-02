South Carolina's Legendary Lakes Lure Anglers With Monster Catfish, Cypress Swamps, And Wildlife

Most travelers know South Carolina for one of its most populous cities, Charleston –– the gorgeous destination that blends a striking European appearance with Southern charm. Or perhaps they're aware of the cute towns and cuisine on South Carolina's soulful coastline in the low country. There's another side to the state's appeal if you head more inland, where cypress trees rise from swampy lakes and dragonflies hum alongside the casts of fishing rods. Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion — jointly known as the Santee Cooper Lakes — offer some of the best of South Carolina's untamed inland nature, rich with wildlife, recreational opportunities, and a particular reputation for enormous catfish.

Although the Santee Cooper Lakes, with their shadowy swamps and winding floodplains, have an ancient feel, they were actually artificially created as part of a construction project in 1939. This project was sponsored by the Public Works Administration, an agency formed as part of the 1933 New Deal, to both stop flooding from the Santee River Basin and generate electricity from hydroelectric dams. One of those is the Pinopolis Dam and Lock, which, at 138 feet, was the highest single-lift lock of its time and still provides electricity today. The tailwaters of the dam are popular for fishers, since it's where fish migrating upstream are concentrated as they pass from the Cooper River into the lake. Aside from fishing, the lakes' cypress-dotted waters are also popular for hiking, wildlife viewing, and sunset cruising.