South Carolina's Lowcountry Is The Most Soulful Coastline With Cute Towns And Destination-Worthy Cuisine

The Lowcountry is the flat, marshy coastal area between Charleston and Savannah, including the little seaside towns along the way, like Beaufort, home to history and romance. Outside a few major cities, the Lowcountry centers mostly around smaller communities and barrier islands. It's a world of winding saltwater creeks, flowing grasses teeming with birdlife, and dolphins fishing along the mudflats.

But it's also a place deeply ingrained in Black Southern history. Charleston was the largest slave port in the U.S. during the 1800s. When plantation owners fled the area during the Civil War, enslaved people harvested the rice, cotton, and indigo for themselves. Over the years, they turned more to seafood, like oysters and shrimp. Insulated by the winding marshes of the Lowcountry, these communities developed a unique culture, including language and food.

The Gullah Geechee are descendants of enslaved Africans brought to the New World. In the Lowcountry and sea islands of South Carolina and Georgia, surrounded by winding tidal rivers and Spanish-moss-draped oak trees, the Gullah were less influenced than many other communities, holding onto their West and Central African roots. And the towns along this stretch of coast are the perfect place to take a short road trip, insulate yourself from the rest of the real world, and taste some fantastic food.