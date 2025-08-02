Just North Of Miami Is A Serene Beach Enclave With Walkable Luxury And Oceanfront Calm

Tucked on the northern tip of the island of Miami Beach, Bal Harbour boasts one of Miami's prime perches. In fact, Bal Harbour is blessed with water on three sides (Atlantic Ocean to the east, Biscayne Bay to the west, and the Haulover Inlet that connects the two to the north). With a mile-long stretch of white-sand beach fringing the Atlantic, luxurious resorts, designer shopping, and fine dining, Bal Harbour has long been Miami's most luxurious hub.

Bal Harbour was officially incorporated in the 1940s with its name being a combination of "Bay" and "Atlantic" to reflect its peninsular status. In the 1960s, the Bal Harbour Shops opened, which is now one of the premier designer shopping malls in America with luxury department stores and boutiques, as well as excellent restaurants. Along the sweeping Bal Harbour Beach are high-rise luxury condominium buildings and five-star resorts, including the St. Regis and Ritz-Carlton. Along Biscayne Bay are multi-million dollar mansions and a private marina.

Bal Harbour's location at the northern edge of Miami Beach island means it is removed from some of the heavy traffic and crowds of Miami Beach, while still being convenient to all of its attractions. Bal Harbour is a 40-minute drive from both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The best time to visit Bal Harbour is during the dry winter months from November to April when high average temperatures hover around a comfortable 78 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rain.