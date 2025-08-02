Just North Of Miami Is A Serene Beach Enclave With Walkable Luxury And Oceanfront Calm
Tucked on the northern tip of the island of Miami Beach, Bal Harbour boasts one of Miami's prime perches. In fact, Bal Harbour is blessed with water on three sides (Atlantic Ocean to the east, Biscayne Bay to the west, and the Haulover Inlet that connects the two to the north). With a mile-long stretch of white-sand beach fringing the Atlantic, luxurious resorts, designer shopping, and fine dining, Bal Harbour has long been Miami's most luxurious hub.
Bal Harbour was officially incorporated in the 1940s with its name being a combination of "Bay" and "Atlantic" to reflect its peninsular status. In the 1960s, the Bal Harbour Shops opened, which is now one of the premier designer shopping malls in America with luxury department stores and boutiques, as well as excellent restaurants. Along the sweeping Bal Harbour Beach are high-rise luxury condominium buildings and five-star resorts, including the St. Regis and Ritz-Carlton. Along Biscayne Bay are multi-million dollar mansions and a private marina.
Bal Harbour's location at the northern edge of Miami Beach island means it is removed from some of the heavy traffic and crowds of Miami Beach, while still being convenient to all of its attractions. Bal Harbour is a 40-minute drive from both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The best time to visit Bal Harbour is during the dry winter months from November to April when high average temperatures hover around a comfortable 78 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rain.
What to see and do in Bal Harbour
For a truly extravagant shopping day, head to The Bal Harbour Shops. Even if you're just planning on window shopping, the shops are worth seeing, as it was the first luxury mall in the country and designed to reflect a tropical garden with lush potted palms and reflecting pools. You will find large department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, as well as luxe boutiques such as Chanel, Gucci, Prada, Goyard, Ralph Lauren, and more. To fuel shopping endeavors, stop by one of the Shops' excellent dining options, such as Makoto for sushi in a stylish setting or Carpaccio for fine Italian cuisine.
Bal Harbour's stunning mile-long beach of white sand fringed by the turquoise Atlantic Ocean is free to visit and ideal for both relaxation and adventure. Unlike the crowded sections of sand further south, Bal Harbour Beach is far more idyllic and quiet. Unless you are staying at one of the high rises condos or hotels along the beach, the only way to access the beach publicly is on 96th Street. Here the Surfside Walking Path turns into the Atlantic Greenway, a scenic walking and biking paved path that skirts the beach.
Bal Harbour's unique location also promises a wide range of aquatic adventures. Nearby in Biscayne Bay, you'll find some of Florida's most scenic spots, such as Haulover Sandbar, one of the best sandbars in America. Further north in the Bay lies Oleta River State Park where you can blissfully float down a crystal clear river.
Where to stay in Bal Harbour
Situated on the southern border of Bal Harbour lies the ultra-luxurious St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort. The resort's high-rise towers ensure stunning water views from the 213 guest rooms and suites. And if you're traveling with little ones, the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort is awesome for kids with a dedicated, family-friendly swimming pool and adorable amenities such as child-sized robes and slippers. However, adult guests will also be happy here with the serene adults-only pool, pampering spa, and glamorous dining. Don't miss a meal at the soaring Greek restaurant Atlantikos or the classic steakhouse BH Prime. "We had a fantastic stay at the St. Regis Bal Harbour," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The location is ideal as it was steps away from luxury shopping at Bal Harbour Shops but truthfully, it was hard to leave the comfort of the beach and the relaxing pool area."
Another sleek option is the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, which occupies the northern coast of Bal Harbour where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Haulover Inlet. Each of the 102 rooms and suites has an outdoor terrace so you can enjoy alfresco breezes with plenty of privacy. The resort also boasts the waterfront seafood restaurant Artisan Beach House, an expansive swimming pool, a 10,000-square-foot spa, and exclusive cabanas.
For independent travelers seeking an affordable extended stay option, the Beach Haus Bal Harbour features modern apartments along the Haulover Inlet. The units range from studios to two-bedrooms, and most of them have a full kitchen and laundry machines. The buildings also offer two outdoor swimming pools, bikes, and a dedicated beach area on Bal Harbour Beach.