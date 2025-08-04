Florida's Most Overlooked National Park Is Almost Entirely Water (And It Might Be The State's Best-Kept Secret)
Most travelers are familiar with the Everglades, Florida's largest national park. But the state has 10 other national park "units" — a category that includes preserves, monuments, seashores, and more — including some that are lesser-known to the public. Indeed, one of the least-visited national parks in America is in Florida, and another, Biscayne National Park, is also considered one of the least crowded in the country. Despite its easy proximity to Miami, the park welcomes only about 700,000 people each year.
Why does the park bring in so few visitors? It's partly a question of geography. More than 95% of Biscayne National Park is covered in water, making it a bit tricky to properly explore. Thanks to the presence of North America's northernmost coral reef just offshore, the park is popular with divers and snorkelers.
Major points of interest for underwater explorers include the shipwreck on the Maritime Heritage Trail (for divers) and the calm, shallow waters of Biscayne Bay and Akoye Bay (ideal for snorkelers, especially beginners). The Biscayne National Park Institute runs snorkel and scuba excursions in the park. If you're looking to explore more scenic seascapes in the southeast U.S., check out Gulf Islands National Seashore with clear waters and opportunities for outdoor adventure.
Explore Biscayne National Park
Another fantastic way to discover the waters of Biscayne National Park is by boat, kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddleboard. The park has a mangrove shoreline and 42 islands, a few of which are open to visitors. A good starting point is the Dante Fascell Visitor Center, which is a quick walk to the Convoy Point Jetty Walk — where you can launch a canoe or kayak. Keep in mind that the park itself does not offer rentals, so you'll need to either bring your own or check out a local outfitter.
A better option might be to join a guided half-day paddling tour ($109 per person, equipment included) with the Biscayne National Park Institute. Many of its tours, including snorkeling trips, depart from the visitor center. Elsewhere in Florida, you'll find mangrove kayaking at Anna Maria Island, a sugar-white sand barrier island full of food, shops, and beaches.
The visitor center is located in Homestead, Florida, an hour's drive south of Miami and its international airport. It's possible to camp in the national park on Elliott Key or Boca Chita Key, but they're only accessible by boat, so many visitors stay in Homestead and day-trip into the park. Affordable lodging in the area includes the Hampton Inn & Suites Homestead and the Courtyard Miami Homestead, about a 15-minute drive from the park's visitor center. You'll find plenty of places to eat or to stock up on picnic supplies in Homestead, too: Chefs on the Run Gastro Pub and White Lion Cafe are both good choices.