Florida's Most Overlooked National Park Is Almost Entirely Water (And It Might Be The State's Best-Kept Secret)

Most travelers are familiar with the Everglades, Florida's largest national park. But the state has 10 other national park "units" — a category that includes preserves, monuments, seashores, and more — including some that are lesser-known to the public. Indeed, one of the least-visited national parks in America is in Florida, and another, Biscayne National Park, is also considered one of the least crowded in the country. Despite its easy proximity to Miami, the park welcomes only about 700,000 people each year.

Why does the park bring in so few visitors? It's partly a question of geography. More than 95% of Biscayne National Park is covered in water, making it a bit tricky to properly explore. Thanks to the presence of North America's northernmost coral reef just offshore, the park is popular with divers and snorkelers.

Major points of interest for underwater explorers include the shipwreck on the Maritime Heritage Trail (for divers) and the calm, shallow waters of Biscayne Bay and Akoye Bay (ideal for snorkelers, especially beginners). The Biscayne National Park Institute runs snorkel and scuba excursions in the park. If you're looking to explore more scenic seascapes in the southeast U.S., check out Gulf Islands National Seashore with clear waters and opportunities for outdoor adventure.