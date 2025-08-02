Want To Retire Wealthy? Here's Exactly How Much You'll Need In The Nation's Top Retirement Destinations

More Americans are celebrating their 65th birthday than ever before. In fact, an average of 11,400 people in the U.S. are hitting retirement age every single day. If you're one of the millions of folks out there thinking about the how, when, and where of your next chapter, you may want to start with a review of your finances. The amount of money you've tucked away could determine where you land and how lavishly you're able to live there.

Sunny California claims the top five retirement destinations in the country based on the percentage of residents over the age of 65. But in order to spend your golden years in The Golden State, you'd better save up. A new study conducted by the personal finance group GOBankingRates shows that you'll need more than $3.7 million to live rich in California's top two spots: Laguna Woods and Seal Beach. The price tag for retiring wealthy in the state's other top destinations of Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and Rancho Mirage is more than $2.7 million. These figures represent the yearly cost of expenses minus Social Security incomes for those planning on a 25-year retirement. If you're hoping to get started earlier, 30 years will cost you between $3.3 and $4.5 million in these prime locations.