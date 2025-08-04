This Caribbean Marine Reserve Is One Of The World's Best Destinations To Swim With Sharks And Rays
Wild and beautiful Belize is a destination that deserves more attention. The country has rainforests, Mayan ruins, and beautiful Caribbean islands. It's also home to the world's second-largest barrier reef and amazing diving spots like the magnificent Great Blue Hole, the country's most mysterious destination. If you're not ready to plunge into a peculiar cavern in the middle of the ocean but still want an adventure, plan to visit Shark Ray Alley instead. This section of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve is renowned for its large concentration of sharks and rays, which make it a favorite snorkeling spot. It's also safer than it sounds since the section's shallow waters attract nurse sharks, a relatively small species that don't attack humans (unless provoked).
Back before the area became protected, fishermen used to stop in this shallow part of the reef to dump the undesirable parts of their catch. Eventually, fish and rays realized this was a perfect spot to get an easy meal and started coming in droves. This, in turn, got the attention of tour companies, which began offering travelers the chance to come and swim with these majestic and gentle creatures.
Most tours stop by a deeper part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, where you can spot larger rays, crabs, lobster, numerous fish species, and, if you're very lucky, maybe even dolphins and sea turtles. You'll then head to Shark Ray Alley and jump into shark-infested waters to swim as a swarm of nurse sharks and rays feed right next to you.
Visiting Shark Ray Alley
This unique tour is one of the best in the country for snorkelers. Because the water is only around 8 feet deep and the visibility is great, the activity is suitable even for beginners. Some people are worried about swimming with sharks, but this species is so docile that they'll barely even notice you. That said, it's important to remember wild animals can be aggressive when they're eating. If you follow the golden rule of never touching anything when you snorkel, there shouldn't be any problems.
To get to the marine reserve, head to Ambergris Caye, a beautiful island that's a 25-minute small plane ride from the mainland. The flight affords gorgeous views over the Caribbean Sea and leaves you in San Pedro, which is only 15 minutes away by boat from the reserve. Here, you can find numerous companies offering half-day or full-day group tours, typically costing $80-$120. If you want to stay in town, hotels like Alaia Belize will provide luxury and comfort right in the middle of the action. San Pedro is highly walkable, but you can also rent a golf cart to get around. If you want to use this chance to get away from it all, set your eyes further north and book a stay at resorts like Margaritaville Belize, which offers a relaxed and secluded experience.
Those who don't mind being a bit further away from the reserve can also look into staying in the colorful and car-free Caulker Caye island.