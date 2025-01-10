Hidden In Belize Is A Colorful, Car-Free, And Affordable Tropical Island With A Bohemian Vibe
A hidden Caribbean island about 5 miles long awaits you just a ferry ride north of Belize City in one of the safest tropical countries in Central America. Surrounded by crystal clear waters, manatees, turtles, and even sharks and stingrays, Caye Caulker has become a favorite of backpackers and travelers due to its beauty, affordability, and laidback way of life.
This small island possesses bohemian vibes, with colorful wooden Caribbean-style buildings and people pedaling and walking along the roads. There are no paved roads, so cars and trucks are prevented from circulating through the island. This destination offers travelers a variety of fun activities, especially related to water sports.
If getting wet is not your cup of tea, you can indulge in some fishing — another favorite of visitors as well as residents. Local restaurants can cook up your fresh catch, or you can use one of the many grilling stations set up on the streets of Caye Caulker, adding to the feeling of a slow coastal life in this jewel of an island.
Scuba diving and live music at the beaches of Caye Caulker
Just a short boat ride from the island's marinas, you can dive or snorkel in the 61-mile Caye Caulker Marine Reserve. Although Belize's greatest diving destination is found near Ambergris Caye, this reserve will take you up close and personal with sharks and stingrays near the shallows of Shark Ray Alley. But that's not all.
A visit to the Swallow Caye Wildlife Sanctuary, located 19 miles away from Caye Caulker, allows visitors to observe manatees in their natural habitat. Similar to how no cars are allowed on the island, all boat rides in the sanctuary are unmotorized to protect the manatees and their environment. The experience of spotting these gentle aquatic giants in their habitat promises to be truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for animal lovers.
In addition to the wildlife, Caye Caulker's dreamy beaches are a must-see. At the Split, a narrow stretch of water separating two parts of the island, you'll find turquoise waters, white sandy shores, restaurants, and beachfront hotels. The Split is also home to the Lazy Lizard Bar and Grill, Caye Caulker's most popular place to enjoy a cold drink and live music by the ocean. El Portal, a lounge at the top of the Lazy Lizard, has the best views of the Split, along with amazing gourmet seafood.
Caye Caulker is an affordable destination
Affordable accommodations, such as Pause Hostel or Yuma's House, abound in Caye Caulker. At the time of this writing, the rates per night can go as low as $13, making it easy to plan a week-long stay in the summer. If you're looking for even more fancy accommodation, you can find studios or one-bedroom apartments for around $36. In contrast, a hotel on the beach can start at about $40 per night.
The price of a meal ranges between $2 to $20 per person. There are many restaurants on Caye Caulker, such as Reina's, or you can try street grills, which makes finding food on the island not only easy but cheap. Snorkeling and scuba diving tour operators can charge around $35 to $65 per person, depending on how long you want to stay in the water.
Travelers can rent bikes at most hostels and hotels, and guesthouses also rent out golf carts for a more luxurious and laidback feeling. You can also traverse this small and quaint island by foot. Although it's not one of the most budget-friendly destinations in the Caribbean, Caye Caulker is a gorgeous island getaway.