Hidden In Belize Is A Colorful, Car-Free, And Affordable Tropical Island With A Bohemian Vibe

A hidden Caribbean island about 5 miles long awaits you just a ferry ride north of Belize City in one of the safest tropical countries in Central America. Surrounded by crystal clear waters, manatees, turtles, and even sharks and stingrays, Caye Caulker has become a favorite of backpackers and travelers due to its beauty, affordability, and laidback way of life.

This small island possesses bohemian vibes, with colorful wooden Caribbean-style buildings and people pedaling and walking along the roads. There are no paved roads, so cars and trucks are prevented from circulating through the island. This destination offers travelers a variety of fun activities, especially related to water sports.

If getting wet is not your cup of tea, you can indulge in some fishing — another favorite of visitors as well as residents. Local restaurants can cook up your fresh catch, or you can use one of the many grilling stations set up on the streets of Caye Caulker, adding to the feeling of a slow coastal life in this jewel of an island.