Sandwiched Between Greensboro And Charlotte Is North Carolina's Scenic Swim Hole With A Pretty Little Beach
There's an underrated family-friendly swim hole on the South Yadkin River in the Tar Heel State. In North Carolina's Piedmont region, where you can explore rivers and rolling hills, you can also find RiverPark at Cooleemee Falls. This stunning location, located in the town of Woodleaf, is 80 acres of outdoor space perfect for picnics, swimming, tubing, and fishing.
The engineered waterfall, locally known as "The Bullhole," is the result of a historic stone dam built in the early 1900s to power a local textile mill. The dam created the cascading falls and pretty beach that locals have been enjoying ever since. Underneath the waterfall itself are smooth rock formations that create water slides. The gentle rapids below are perfect for tubing, kayaking, and canoeing. That said, there are no lifeguards on duty in the park, so please use caution while exploring the area.
RiverPark is located approximately an hour by car from both Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Greensboro, North Carolina's vibrant city, featuring charming communities and a lively downtown area. Getting to the waterfall itself requires a short half-mile hike past the picnic benches to the sandy beach.
How to enjoy a day trip to Cooleemee, North Carolina
The river beach changes in size each year, as the amount of sand depends on the river's patterns and rainfall. Some years, there's a wide, sandy beach to stretch out and tan on; other years, there's barely enough sand for beach chairs. RiverPark requests that if you plan to swim, bring a pair of old sneakers to prevent slipping on the mossy riverbed. You should also bring your own swimming tubes and floating devices for little ones.
You can spend the day at the park and pack a lunch to enjoy near one of several benches. There's also a big sheltered picnic area with a permanent grill that you can rent. No other grills or open fires are allowed in the park. If you prefer to dine in, take a 20-minute drive and have lunch in Salisbury, a North Carolina city that's an impressive hub of art.
From April to October, RiverPark at Cooleemee Falls is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, including Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. (Weekday mornings in the spring and fall are the best time to visit the dog-friendly park for a less crowded experience.) From November to March, the park is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday, excluding Christmas Day and New Year's Day.