Sandwiched Between Greensboro And Charlotte Is North Carolina's Scenic Swim Hole With A Pretty Little Beach

There's an underrated family-friendly swim hole on the South Yadkin River in the Tar Heel State. In North Carolina's Piedmont region, where you can explore rivers and rolling hills, you can also find RiverPark at Cooleemee Falls. This stunning location, located in the town of Woodleaf, is 80 acres of outdoor space perfect for picnics, swimming, tubing, and fishing.

The engineered waterfall, locally known as "The Bullhole," is the result of a historic stone dam built in the early 1900s to power a local textile mill. The dam created the cascading falls and pretty beach that locals have been enjoying ever since. Underneath the waterfall itself are smooth rock formations that create water slides. The gentle rapids below are perfect for tubing, kayaking, and canoeing. That said, there are no lifeguards on duty in the park, so please use caution while exploring the area.

RiverPark is located approximately an hour by car from both Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Greensboro, North Carolina's vibrant city, featuring charming communities and a lively downtown area. Getting to the waterfall itself requires a short half-mile hike past the picnic benches to the sandy beach.