North Carolina's Vibrant City With Plenty Of Charming Communities Offers Thriving Arts And Downtown Fun
Despite being the third-largest city in North Carolina, Greensboro is often overlooked by visitors in favor of nearby attractions like the peaks and towns of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the beaches of Outer Banks. However, this vibrant city boasts an innovative arts scene, strong links to the Civil Rights Movement, and a welcoming community feel that make it a must-visit for families, solo travelers, and groups of friends alike.
The so-called "Gate City" offers the bustling downtown center of Elm Street. A charming bookstore and local bakeries welcome locals and tourists alike, eye-catching street art brings color and vibrancy to the city walls, and the verdant green parks seamlessly blend nature into the urban cityscape.
History buffs can learn about the city's role in Black Americans' fight for civil rights at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum. Sports fans can catch a Greensboro Grasshoppers game at First National Bank Field.
Greensboro is a hub of arts and culture
Greensboro's thriving arts scene bleeds into every corner of the city, from the provocative murals that color the streets and buildings to the historic Carolina Theater, where artists, musicians, and comedians continue to entertain captivated audiences. Kotis Street Art has changed the face of the graffiti and urban art scene in Greensboro, securing over 100,000 square feet of wall space for local and international artists to use as their canvases. They have even curated a sophisticated interactive map that makes it easier to find individual works and learn more about the artists behind them.
If you're looking for entertainment, Greensboro's diverse performing arts scene is sure to deliver. With a passionate creative energy, this boundary-pushing city promises something for all tastes, from lively music festivals like the annual NC Folk Festival in September to intimate backyard stages hosted by local music lovers. The 3,000-seater Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts is a highlight of downtown Greensboro's theater scene, welcoming everything from Broadway shows and concerts to amateur performances. Elsewhere, the neoclassical Carolina Theater continues its century-long legacy as a world-class performance space, showcasing music, movies, theater, and more.
Make your way down Elm Street to soak up Greensboro's artistic culture. This bustling downtown thoroughfare offers an electric atmosphere, alive with local businesses, quirky cafes, and independent bookstores. The eclectic Elsewhere Living Museum and Artist Residency is a former thrift shop turned gallery that encapsulates the artistic energy of the city, with its quirky collection of objects compiled by resident artist Sylvia Gray over a span of 60 years.
Downtown fun in Greensboro for all ages
Holding its own beside nearby spots like Hickory, which was once crowned the "World's Greatest City," Greensboro's energetic downtown provides heaps of fun for all to enjoy. Kids and adults alike will revel in the joys of LeBauer Park, a massive 4-acre green space with endless activities and entertainment, including foosball, sculpture fountains, and ornamental gardens. The park offers a huge outdoor playground with a child-friendly sensory space, ping-pong and foosball tables, an onsite cafe and various food kiosks, and a large grassy lawn perfect for relaxing. The Oval Lawn Pavilion is a state-of-the-art outdoor performance space that draws huge crowds during its annual City Sunsets summer concert series, while the distinctive Where We Met aerial sculpture by Janet Echelman provides a striking centerpiece for this urban green space.
Greensboro is a dream destination for families, with an extensive range of fun and educational attractions for all ages. Uncover the wonders of nature and science at the Greensboro Science Center — one of North Carolina's best science museums — where African penguins and pink flamingos live side-by-side with immersive exhibitions that reveal the latest developments in space science. Afterward, make your way over to the Miriam P. Brenner Children's Museum, where little imaginations have the chance to run wild. Home to more than 20 child-friendly exhibitions developed to make learning fun, this interactive space gives little ones the chance to learn about the world and imagine how they could one day have an impact on it.