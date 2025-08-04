Wisconsin's Under-The-Radar Hub Of Outdoor Adventure Is A Rural City With Endless Thrills And A Historic Downtown
Hours from the hustle and bustle of any large city, set among the rustic wilderness of rural Wisconsin, is a charming town brimming with history to absorb, waterfalls to chase, snow shoe trails to traverse, and enough adventure to satisfy any outdoor enthusiast. Known as the "Snow Capital of Wisconsin," the city of Hurley sits in the northern part of the state, just across the border from Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The city is about a five hour drive from the state's largest city of Milwaukee and just over two hours from Duluth, Minnesota.
But the journey is worth it to explore the hundreds of miles of snowmobile trails on offer, enjoy downhill skiing, and learn about the area's history as a logging and mining town. With a population of just over 1,500 people, according to the Hurley Chamber of Commerce, based on the 2010 U.S. Census. The small city is a hidden gem where travelers can spend all day outside before sitting down to some cheese curds and a Wisconsin brew at the end of the day. Pro tip: Keep your eyes peeled for Spotted Cow from the New Glarus Brewing Co., which is famously only sold within the state of Wisconsin. Downtown, Hurley's Silver Street once served as a bustling spot for miners, lumberjacks, and speculators in the late 1800s, and at one point boasted 87 saloons and clubs. These days, travelers can find a collection of bars and restaurants along the street, which is dotted with low-set two-story buildings.
A historic past comes to life in and around Hurley
With a story dating back more than 100 years, a visit to Hurley is a step back in time to its historic mining and logging past. Start with a visit to the Plummer Mine Headframe, which operated from 1904 to 1924 and remains the last headframe of its kind standing in Wisconsin. Rising 80 feet in the air, the headframe (which sits above the entrance to an underground mine shaft) is currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, travelers can head there by car or ATV, by snowmobile in the winter, or by hiking or mountain biking in the warm weather. Next, head to the Iron County Historical Society Museum, which was originally built in 1893 as a town hall before being acquired by the Iron County Historical Society in the 1970s. Now, visitors can learn about the history of iron mining, railroads, timber, and more thanks to three floors of displays featuring old photographs highlighting the past.
Immerse yourself in Wisconsin history even further by visiting nearby Pence, Wisconsin, located in the same county as Hurley and known for its more than 20 old log buildings that are still visible. These log cabins were first built when Italian and Corsican immigrants settled there in the late 1880s to work in the iron mines and forest and are now scattered around the town, representing different styles of log construction.
Enjoy summer and winter fun in Hurley
Hurley is an outdoor paradise with adventure and thrills to be had no matter the weather all year round. In the summer, rev your engines with hundreds of miles of ATV tracks, which is the largest trail system in Wisconsin and vary from easy-to-navigate family friendly trails to the more challenging ones for experienced riders. Or spend the day exploring and hiking to the more than 30 waterfalls across the Hurley area ranging in size from small to dramatic 90-foot cascades (Wisconsin is known for its beautiful waterfalls and incredible trails, after all). Outdoor enthusiasts can also lace up their hiking shoes for some sightseeing and hit the North Country National Scenic Trail, which stretches for a total of 4,800 miles all the way from North Dakota to Vermont and mostly passes through gentle terrain.
When the temperatures drop, Hurley turns into a wintry heaven thanks to an average annual snowfall of 200 inches. There are more than 300 miles of snowmobile trails on which you can zoom between snow-covered trees, and intricate ice formations to marvel at that form along the shores of the Potato River. For a more active adventure, head to the Whitecap Mountains Resort, an affordable downhill ski resort (lift passes start at just $70 for adults) complete with 43 runs spread across 400 acres all with beautiful views of Lake Superior. After a long day on the slopes, warm up with a hot chocolate or a heaping plate of prime rib nachos at the resort's restaurant.