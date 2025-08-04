Wisconsin's Under-The-Radar Hub Of Outdoor Adventure Is A Rural City With Endless Thrills And A Historic Downtown

Hours from the hustle and bustle of any large city, set among the rustic wilderness of rural Wisconsin, is a charming town brimming with history to absorb, waterfalls to chase, snow shoe trails to traverse, and enough adventure to satisfy any outdoor enthusiast. Known as the "Snow Capital of Wisconsin," the city of Hurley sits in the northern part of the state, just across the border from Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The city is about a five hour drive from the state's largest city of Milwaukee and just over two hours from Duluth, Minnesota.

But the journey is worth it to explore the hundreds of miles of snowmobile trails on offer, enjoy downhill skiing, and learn about the area's history as a logging and mining town. With a population of just over 1,500 people, according to the Hurley Chamber of Commerce, based on the 2010 U.S. Census. The small city is a hidden gem where travelers can spend all day outside before sitting down to some cheese curds and a Wisconsin brew at the end of the day. Pro tip: Keep your eyes peeled for Spotted Cow from the New Glarus Brewing Co., which is famously only sold within the state of Wisconsin. Downtown, Hurley's Silver Street once served as a bustling spot for miners, lumberjacks, and speculators in the late 1800s, and at one point boasted 87 saloons and clubs. These days, travelers can find a collection of bars and restaurants along the street, which is dotted with low-set two-story buildings.