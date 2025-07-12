Wisconsin's Spectacular County Full Of Waterfalls Is A Majestic Getaway With Incredible Trails And Beauty
Wisconsin is full of beautiful parks, from the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, which is the most majestic collection of islands in the Midwest, to the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, which covers an area of 1,200 miles from Lake Michigan to Interstate State Park. Wisconsin is also famous for its waterfalls, and Marinette County houses 15 of Wisconsin's most incredible cascades. Some of these falls are easier to access and reach, while others are slightly more hidden.
Marinette County sits on the border of northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It is located just over an hour's drive from Green Bay and across the water from Sister Bay, full of beachy charm and fabulous shops. Dubbed the "Waterfalls Capital of Wisconsin" by groups like Travel Wisconsin, Marinette County offers visitors the chance to explore stunning waterfalls, most of which are relatively easy to reach. The county also boasts 230,000 acres of forest cover, 444 lakes, 920 miles of rivers and streams, and countless trails to hike through to famous waterfalls like Veteran's Falls and Dave's Falls.
Chasing the best waterfalls in Marinette County
Now that you've set yourself the task of exploring the very best waterfalls in Marinette County, a good place to start is Travel Wisconsin's Enchanted Trails Tour. The route covers Veteran's Falls, McClintock Rapids, and Strong Falls, three waterfalls that are usually explored together due to their close proximity to one another. If you're driving, it shouldn't take you more than 45 minutes to cover all three, not including the time you spend at each one. This tour is perfect for those individuals not looking for a challenging hike. There are bridges providing perfect vantage points to take in the sights from, and families can enjoy relaxing picnics amidst the sound of crashing waters and views of vivid green forests.
If you still have spring in your steps and a visual appetite for seeing more waterfalls, hike to Dave's Falls. It's one of the best waterfalls in Marinette County. The surrounding area is lush with greenery, rapids, and rock bluffs, and makes for the perfect peaceful getaway with family and friends, no matter the time of year. The trail is rated as moderately difficult but is a short half-mile walk. You get different perspectives depending on which side of the Pike River you're placed, but regardless of where you are in the park, be careful of the loose rocks and thick tree roots to avoid potential accidents.
Diving deeper into the 'hidden falls' of Marinette County
If you are up for an adventure, consider exploring deeper into Marinette County and checking out Travel Wisconsin's Hidden Falls Tour. This series of four stops offers the chance to visit waterfalls that aren't as widely known to most people. This experience consists of visiting Four Foot Falls and Eighteen Foot Falls, which are located in the Marinette County Forest close to the town of Dunbar, and Twelve Foot Falls and Eight Foot Falls, which are located in Twelve Foot Falls County Park.
All four waterfalls can be visited in just around 20 minutes of driving. If you decide to hike, though, covering the two waterfalls within Twelve Foot Falls Park will entail completing a 0.9-mile loop before proceeding on to visit the Eighteen Foot Falls area. The short hike may be a good idea on a hot summer's day, given you have the option of taking a refreshing dip in the cooling waters mere steps away.
Seeing all of these waterfalls may take you a couple of days, especially if you really want to enjoy the scenery. As such, consider booking a room at either Independence Stay or the Holiday Inn Express in Marinette County. If you'd like to stay somewhere more connected to nature, check out a campground in the village of Wausaukee, where you can get a tent site with water, sewer, and electricity for less than $50 a day at the time of writing. These accommodations will also give you convenient access to the lakeside town of Newton and its local gardens, parks, and trails.