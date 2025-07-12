Wisconsin's Spectacular County Full Of Waterfalls Is A Majestic Getaway With Incredible Trails And Beauty

If you are up for an adventure, consider exploring deeper into Marinette County and checking out Travel Wisconsin's Hidden Falls Tour. This series of four stops offers the chance to visit waterfalls that aren't as widely known to most people. This experience consists of visiting Four Foot Falls and Eighteen Foot Falls, which are located in the Marinette County Forest close to the town of Dunbar, and Twelve Foot Falls and Eight Foot Falls, which are located in Twelve Foot Falls County Park.

All four waterfalls can be visited in just around 20 minutes of driving. If you decide to hike, though, covering the two waterfalls within Twelve Foot Falls Park will entail completing a 0.9-mile loop before proceeding on to visit the Eighteen Foot Falls area. The short hike may be a good idea on a hot summer's day, given you have the option of taking a refreshing dip in the cooling waters mere steps away.

Seeing all of these waterfalls may take you a couple of days, especially if you really want to enjoy the scenery. As such, consider booking a room at either Independence Stay or the Holiday Inn Express in Marinette County. If you'd like to stay somewhere more connected to nature, check out a campground in the village of Wausaukee, where you can get a tent site with water, sewer, and electricity for less than $50 a day at the time of writing. These accommodations will also give you convenient access to the lakeside town of Newton and its local gardens, parks, and trails.