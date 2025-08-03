Oregon's Vintage Riverside Inn Is A Historic Fly-Fishing Getaway With Rustic Elegance

Take time off from your busy schedule and head to a nature retreat in the remote areas of Umpqua National Forest. If you need an escape and have a hankering for a challenging fly fishing experience, a weekend at The Steamboat Inn will do just that. Located in Southern Oregon, the inn is in the heart of Umpqua National Forest, 50 minutes from Roseburg, two hours from Eugene, and an hour and a half from Crater Lake — the deepest lake in the U.S.

The riverside inn has been an institution in the North Umpqua River area since the late 1950s, when the inn was reconstructed and moved to its current location. Since then, they've accommodated locals, fishermen, and tourists alike, even hosting some big-time celebrities like Jack Hemingway. Here, you'll find rustic wood cabins and decor, some Bigfoot memorabilia, and vintage nostalgic touches that keep it homey and cozy.

Not just a remote nature escape, the inn sits right on fly-fishing-only waters on the North Umpqua River. The area is known among experienced anglers as the go-to spot for some thrilling fly fishing adventures. On these waters, you'll find steelhead trout, a fish that truly tests your skills. This challenging catch typically appears in June, and the fishing season continues throughout Thanksgiving. There are guides available who will go with you to the perfect spots, if needed. Keep in mind that they only allow barbless hooks, artificial flies, and a catch-and-release policy for all wild fish.