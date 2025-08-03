Oregon's Vintage Riverside Inn Is A Historic Fly-Fishing Getaway With Rustic Elegance
Take time off from your busy schedule and head to a nature retreat in the remote areas of Umpqua National Forest. If you need an escape and have a hankering for a challenging fly fishing experience, a weekend at The Steamboat Inn will do just that. Located in Southern Oregon, the inn is in the heart of Umpqua National Forest, 50 minutes from Roseburg, two hours from Eugene, and an hour and a half from Crater Lake — the deepest lake in the U.S.
The riverside inn has been an institution in the North Umpqua River area since the late 1950s, when the inn was reconstructed and moved to its current location. Since then, they've accommodated locals, fishermen, and tourists alike, even hosting some big-time celebrities like Jack Hemingway. Here, you'll find rustic wood cabins and decor, some Bigfoot memorabilia, and vintage nostalgic touches that keep it homey and cozy.
Not just a remote nature escape, the inn sits right on fly-fishing-only waters on the North Umpqua River. The area is known among experienced anglers as the go-to spot for some thrilling fly fishing adventures. On these waters, you'll find steelhead trout, a fish that truly tests your skills. This challenging catch typically appears in June, and the fishing season continues throughout Thanksgiving. There are guides available who will go with you to the perfect spots, if needed. Keep in mind that they only allow barbless hooks, artificial flies, and a catch-and-release policy for all wild fish.
Staying and dining at the Steamboat Inn
Even if you're not a fly fishing expert, a stay at the Steamboat Inn is still quite the experience. Once you step inside, you'll be transported and fully immersed in the rustic vibes of the cabins and the forest surrounding you. The rooms range from river view cabins, fully furnished cottages, comfortable suites with private decks, and three-bedroom houses. Suites and cabins are perfect for couples, while cottages can sleep up to 4, and houses can host a group of 6 people. Prices start from $225 per night for a cabin.
The inn is also best known for its food, with a day cafe for breakfast and lunch, and a fantastic dinner service restaurant with rave reviews. They also have the Library Lounge, where you can get local wine, beer, and spirits either to pair with your meals or for winding down at the end of the day. The dinner menu changes through the season, but for lunch, the recommended dish is Mildred's Mess sandwich, which was named after a cook and has been on the menu for years.
Their dinner service is said to be more of a fine dining experience that highlights locally-sourced ingredients. Reservations are recommended for dinners, as seats can be limited. And if you're here from March through mid-June, you might chance upon one of their Pairing Dinners, where wine, food, and good company are front and center. You can choose the back patio, bar and lounge, or the indoor restaurant for any of your meals.
Things to know before staying at the Steamboat Inn
Before you stay at the Steamboat Inn, there are some things to keep in mind. At the Steamboat Inn, rooms don't have TVs or Wi-Fi, and the river view cabins don't have air conditioning, only fans. Cell reception and internet may also be spotty in other areas of the property. However, the Library does have books, games, and yes, a TV. If you prefer a more private room, the suites are better suited for privacy. The cabins do have a shared balcony, but the suites have a large private deck that also has great views of the river below.
If you're gearing up for an outdoor adventure, you can go hiking, biking, rafting, or kayaking in the area. There is also the Highway of Waterfalls on Highway 138, where several waterfalls can be found along the North Umpqua River. One of Oregon's most beloved waterfalls, Toketee Falls, is just 25 minutes from the inn. The Umpqua Valley is also a part of the Southern Oregon wine region, one of the wine regions that deserves the same hype as the Napa Valley.