One Of Oregon's Most Beloved Waterfalls Is An Enchanting Attraction Hiding In An Old-Growth Forest
Oregon never ceases to amaze those who visit. Whether you're discovering the rugged Pacific coastline or delving deep into the hidden corners of the region, you'll come across plenty of natural wonders, including one of America's most vibrantly blue bodies of water. If you find yourself chasing waterfalls when on vacation, Oregon certainly won't disappoint, and one of the top places to visit is the popular Oregon Falls State Park, home to the state's most majestic waterfalls.
However, Oregon also has an abundance of other enchanting waterfalls, many of which are hidden away in the most beautiful places. This includes the stunning Toketee Falls — located off Highway 138 close to the town of Clearwater, it's one of the region's most beloved natural wonders. Just 30 minutes from the popular Crater Lake State Park, Toketee Falls is part of the Umpqua River, which can be accessed via a moderate hike. Getting around this picturesque area is best undertaken by car, so be sure to grab a rental if you're traveling from out of state.
While the waterfall itself is the highlight of the hike, so too is the journey through the enchanting old-growth forest. Oregon has several dramatic waterfalls that are notably tricky to find, but luckily, Toketee Falls is not one of them. The surrounding area provides ample hiking opportunities, and one of Oregon's most breathtaking natural hot springs is just 10 minutes away, which is an ideal place to unwind after a day on the trails.
Getting to Toketee Falls
Getting to this part of Oregon is rather easy. The city of Eugene is just 125 miles away, where you'll find an international airport plus car rental agencies. Once you're near Umpqua National Forest and Toketee Falls, you'll notice plenty of campsites to choose from, giving you the chance to soak up the surroundings. Oregon is renowned for its camping culture, and it's often described as a camper's paradise. It's especially enjoyable between May and September when the weather is mild and comfortable.
Once you've arrived at the start of the Toketee Falls Trail, you will have an opportunity to park your vehicle, but do note that parking is limited (arrive early if you're worried about finding a spot). As with all nature trails, safety is a top priority. And while much of the trail is relatively easy to traverse, it can be slippery and steep in certain locations. Be sure to know your limits and turn around if needed.
The Toketee Falls Trail, which has the added bonus of being dog-friendly (as long as your dog is leashed), is a 0.8-mile (1.3-km) out-and-back trail that takes around an hour to complete. However, you should know that this trail doesn't specifically take you to the water's edge — and getting to its cool blue waters requires a bit of additional trekking.
What to expect from the Toketee Falls hike
Along this popular route, you will encounter stunning viewpoints overlooking the falls, but you'll need to embark on a secondary adventure to get down to the waterside. This can be a great option if you're an experienced hiker and are wearing sturdy footwear, but this steep, off-trail climb is not for the faint of heart. Be sure to also check for signage about trail restrictions and follow Leave No Trace principles while hiking.
Of course, taking a dip in this inviting body of turquoise water is something many cannot pass up, so if you decide to go for a swim, be prepared for a mighty cold experience — though it's undoubtedly refreshing after an active hike. In addition, there are plenty of benches along the trail and opportunities to rest along the way, which is necessary if you hike on a hot day. A public bathroom is also available at the beginning of the trail.
As you can imagine, the best time to visit Toketee Falls is between spring and fall, which coincides with perfect camping conditions. And while the area is quite magical in the winter, the trail can become more treacherous, and the climb to the water's edge is not safe. This moderate hike to Toketee Falls is a great way to explore the Umpqua National Forest, and the Toketee Campground makes a great base for enjoying the incredible ecosystem of Oregon.