One Of Oregon's Most Beloved Waterfalls Is An Enchanting Attraction Hiding In An Old-Growth Forest

Oregon never ceases to amaze those who visit. Whether you're discovering the rugged Pacific coastline or delving deep into the hidden corners of the region, you'll come across plenty of natural wonders, including one of America's most vibrantly blue bodies of water. If you find yourself chasing waterfalls when on vacation, Oregon certainly won't disappoint, and one of the top places to visit is the popular Oregon Falls State Park, home to the state's most majestic waterfalls.

However, Oregon also has an abundance of other enchanting waterfalls, many of which are hidden away in the most beautiful places. This includes the stunning Toketee Falls — located off Highway 138 close to the town of Clearwater, it's one of the region's most beloved natural wonders. Just 30 minutes from the popular Crater Lake State Park, Toketee Falls is part of the Umpqua River, which can be accessed via a moderate hike. Getting around this picturesque area is best undertaken by car, so be sure to grab a rental if you're traveling from out of state.

While the waterfall itself is the highlight of the hike, so too is the journey through the enchanting old-growth forest. Oregon has several dramatic waterfalls that are notably tricky to find, but luckily, Toketee Falls is not one of them. The surrounding area provides ample hiking opportunities, and one of Oregon's most breathtaking natural hot springs is just 10 minutes away, which is an ideal place to unwind after a day on the trails.