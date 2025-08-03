South Carolina's Longest Pedestrian And Bike Trail Is A Breathtaking Path Connecting Mountains And Coast

Did you know that you can walk from the Atlantic to the outer edge of the Appalachian Mountains, all of it connected through a series of hikeable and bikeable paths? Established in 1994, the Palmetto Trail is the longest in South Carolina, with 31 passages across the state between Awendaw and Walhalla. The total journey spans 500 miles.

Each passage is graded on a scale of easy to strenuous, and lengths vary from 1.3 to 47 miles, giving beginners and seasoned explorers a wide range of options. Different passages also promise different views. Sections in the Midlands, for example, combine nature hikes with picturesque farmlands, while sections deep in the forest promise proximity to rare fauna and flora. The Blue Wall Passage, which sits on the South Carolina and North Carolina border, boasts a 30-foot waterfall in addition to being home to over 100 species of birds. This makes it a top choice for birdwatchers and wildlife photographers.

Some of the passages along the Palmetto Trail are especially long and tough, so if you're traveling alone, brush up on safety tips before your solo hike, as it's unlikely that you'll be crossing paths with many fellow hikers along your journey.