Europe's Most Unusual Hotel For Summer Is A Jaw-Dropping Outdoor 'Room' Surrounded By Swiss Mountains

Switzerland boasts some of the world's most expensive hotels, with a rich hôtellerie history that offers lessons on hospitality by blending attention to details, service excellence, and cultural awareness. But just when you think you've seen it all, life surprises you. Null Stern — which translates to "zero stars" — is less hotel room than an outdoor room, nestled in the serene hills of Switzerland and surrounded by the majestic Swiss Alps.

Without no walls and roof, the all-inclusive experience — which includes a butler — features only a double bed with crisp white sheets, a lamp on two bedside tables, and a coffee table with a couple of wooden chairs. Such a minimal organization that might even make Marie Kondo pale. If you are concerned about the bathroom — we hear you — there's a solution. Guests can walk 5 minutes to the nearest restaurant for facilities. Despite the novelty, a night's stay won't cost an arm and a leg: The rate is about €350 (around $411) — remarkably lower compared to average luxury Swiss hotels. And check out Rick Steves' suggestions on when it's the best time to visit Switzerland for smaller crowds and unbeatable weather.

The creative minds behind this modern concept are twin brothers Frank and Patrick Riklin who, along with hotel consultant Daniel Charbonnier, put new life into an unconventional approach to overnight stays — almost like a social experiment. The first Null Stern opened in 2009 in an abandoned nuclear bunker, which has since been turned into a museum dedicated to the hotel itself. Following that design, the Riklin brothers created four additional Null Stern accommodations, all bearing the slogan: "The Only Star is You".