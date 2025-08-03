Europe's Most Unusual Hotel For Summer Is A Jaw-Dropping Outdoor 'Room' Surrounded By Swiss Mountains
Switzerland boasts some of the world's most expensive hotels, with a rich hôtellerie history that offers lessons on hospitality by blending attention to details, service excellence, and cultural awareness. But just when you think you've seen it all, life surprises you. Null Stern — which translates to "zero stars" — is less hotel room than an outdoor room, nestled in the serene hills of Switzerland and surrounded by the majestic Swiss Alps.
Without no walls and roof, the all-inclusive experience — which includes a butler — features only a double bed with crisp white sheets, a lamp on two bedside tables, and a coffee table with a couple of wooden chairs. Such a minimal organization that might even make Marie Kondo pale. If you are concerned about the bathroom — we hear you — there's a solution. Guests can walk 5 minutes to the nearest restaurant for facilities. Despite the novelty, a night's stay won't cost an arm and a leg: The rate is about €350 (around $411) — remarkably lower compared to average luxury Swiss hotels. And check out Rick Steves' suggestions on when it's the best time to visit Switzerland for smaller crowds and unbeatable weather.
The creative minds behind this modern concept are twin brothers Frank and Patrick Riklin who, along with hotel consultant Daniel Charbonnier, put new life into an unconventional approach to overnight stays — almost like a social experiment. The first Null Stern opened in 2009 in an abandoned nuclear bunker, which has since been turned into a museum dedicated to the hotel itself. Following that design, the Riklin brothers created four additional Null Stern accommodations, all bearing the slogan: "The Only Star is You".
Sleeping under the sky in Switzerland
Being roofless for a night might not sound so appealing. But if pause for a moment — the experience is anything but ordinary. Imagine turning off the light lamp next to you, tucking yourself under the smooth covers, and with your nose up in the air, stargazing at the dark night sky. It's a sensory, sweet adventure that many would consider a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Some may even consider it as one of Switzerland's prettiest and most iconic destinations.
For their Zero Real Estate artistic project, Frank and Patrick Riklin chose Saillon, a small hillside village in French-speaking southern Switzerland. Guests can select among four available options: Null stern suite Bayart, Bayart Tower Null Stern vineyard, Null Stern suite Farinet, and Null Stern suite Anti-idyllic — the latter being the most atypical, outlandish stay. The first two outdoor rooms are set against the Ardevaz mountain chain overlooking the Rhône Valley, with vineyards surrounding the beds so guests can watch farmers at work. Null Stern suite Farinet is tucked away in a secluded area of the Safien Valley, perched on a slope and surrounded by barns and untamed nature. Then there's the most intriguing stripped-back hotel room: A double bed parked at a gas station. You may do a double take, but the Null Stern suite Anti-idyllic is a thought-provoking accommodation whose sole purpose is to not make you fall asleep. The purpose is to spark reflection on the state of the planet, from war and hunger to climate change and political issues. Ultimately, it's your call whether you're going to book a room or not, but after all, art belongs to those who understand it.