Midway Between Denver And Albuquerque Is Colorado's Riverside Hub With Trails, Trains, And Mesa Magic

From Aspen to Telluride, Colorado has no shortage of world-class mountain towns. However, if you're looking for a different, less touristy destination that still offers a blend of Western history, natural beauty that's perfect for hiking, and magical outdoor adventures among mesa landscapes, there's one often overlooked riverside hub that stands out. Enter: Durango, Colorado.

Located about halfway between Denver and Albuquerque, Durango is situated in America's Four Corners — an area where Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah converge. This means you can visit Durango while touring other highlights in the Southwest. It has its own airport, the Durango-La Plata County Airport. From here, you can rent a car for your adventures and plan the ultimate Colorado road trip. If you want to see more of Colorado, you can also fly into Denver and then drive south while taking in the beautiful mountain views along the way.

However you decide to get to Durango, you'll have plenty of options for exploring the area. In the winter months, you can see why Colorado is voted to have some of the best skiing in the U.S. by visiting Durango's snowsports mountain, Purgatory Resort. In summer, you can hit up one of the area's many hiking trails or even go camping in the San Juan National Forest.