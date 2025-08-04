Midway Between Denver And Albuquerque Is Colorado's Riverside Hub With Trails, Trains, And Mesa Magic
From Aspen to Telluride, Colorado has no shortage of world-class mountain towns. However, if you're looking for a different, less touristy destination that still offers a blend of Western history, natural beauty that's perfect for hiking, and magical outdoor adventures among mesa landscapes, there's one often overlooked riverside hub that stands out. Enter: Durango, Colorado.
Located about halfway between Denver and Albuquerque, Durango is situated in America's Four Corners — an area where Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah converge. This means you can visit Durango while touring other highlights in the Southwest. It has its own airport, the Durango-La Plata County Airport. From here, you can rent a car for your adventures and plan the ultimate Colorado road trip. If you want to see more of Colorado, you can also fly into Denver and then drive south while taking in the beautiful mountain views along the way.
However you decide to get to Durango, you'll have plenty of options for exploring the area. In the winter months, you can see why Colorado is voted to have some of the best skiing in the U.S. by visiting Durango's snowsports mountain, Purgatory Resort. In summer, you can hit up one of the area's many hiking trails or even go camping in the San Juan National Forest.
Climb aboard a scenic train in Durango
You don't have to be a train lover to appreciate a ride on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. Durango's train is a National Historic Landmark; however, it isn't just a landmark to admire — it's also a major adventure. In Durango, you can explore the Rocky Mountains on a steam or diesel locomotive that's been outfitted with modern comforts.
The train offers numerous trips to choose from, including the scenic, round-trip Durango-Silverton train, which takes riders to a nearby old mining town for a two-hour stop before heading back to Durango. Another favorite trip is the 4:30 p.m. Highline Express route, which makes a few stops (and serenades riders with live Western music) before docking back in Durango around 8:10 p.m. While certain routes are seasonal, such as the Polar Express-themed train for kids around Christmas, the train offers a variety of trips and operates throughout the year.
Prices for the Narrow Gauge Railroad vary depending on the route, passenger age, and season. However, at the time of this writing, the least expensive coach ticket for an adult on the Durango-Silverton steam train costs $109. Some packages include hotel stays, guided walking tours, snowmobile adventures, and other add-ons to help make the most of your visit.
Hit the trails and soak up ancient mesa history
Mesa Verde National Park is about 40 minutes by car from Durango. The park features an ancient cliff dwelling built by the Ancestral Pueblo people who inhabited the area thousands of years ago. The only way to get up close to the dwellings is to book a tour, which is limited to 50 people. You can level up your adventure by seeing additional sites within the dwelling, such as Balcony House, which can only be accessed by climbing a tall ladder.
You can also set out on one of Mesa Verde's many hikes. Petroglyph Point Trail, Point Lookout Trail, and Spruce Canyon Trail are all popular options. Keep in mind that 26 Native American tribes consider this land sacred, so it's essential to treat it with care and respect. Carry all trash back out with you and always stay on the marked trail. If you do decide to hike the area, be sure to bring plenty of water, sun protection, sunscreen, a first-aid kit, and extra snacks.
The park is open year-round and can be visited at any time, without the need for advance reservations. Admission costs between $15 and $30 per person, as of the time of this publication. If you enjoy history and want to see a one-of-a-kind, truly magical monument, Mesa Verde National Park is one of many must-see destinations on a visit to Colorado.