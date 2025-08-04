Connecticut's Hidden Island Retreat Offers Rustic Camping, Kayaking Trails, And Serene Sunsets
If you are looking for a bit of peace, solitude, and a castaway-style adventure and find yourself on the East Coast, check out Shea Island. This uninhabited island, situated about a mile off the coast of Connecticut in Long Island Sound, is a paradise for kayakers and nature lovers looking for a rustic retreat close to New York City. Just an hour north of Manhattan, the large 45-acre Shea Island is one of approximately 25 Norwalk Islands and is one of just a few open to the public. Easily accessible via the charming harborside town of Norwalk, in the summer months, the area hums with activity as small boats and intrepid kayakers and canoers paddle through the calm, protected waters.
Once arriving on Shea Island, visitors are greeted by a place where nature runs free, and the only thing to do is to go out and enjoy it. Whether you're birdwatching, fishing, or setting up camp, a day — or night — on Shea Island offers the ultimate escape from urban life. With no distractions, all you need to do is close your eyes and enjoy the sounds of crashing waves and the calls of waterbirds on the hunt.
Camping on Shea Island
Only a few Norwalk Islands allow overnight camping, and luckily, Shea Island, which the City of Norwalk owns, is one of them. It has 16 overnight camping spaces available, with neighboring Grassy Island and Cockonoe Island each having four spaces available. Camping is permitted on Shea Island every year from mid-April until mid-October, with permits given out in Norwalk at the Veteran's Park Boating Center or the Harbormasters Office. At the time of writing, the cost to camp on Shea Island is $15 per night, plus a flat fee of $25 for non-residents. Permits are issued for no longer than seven consecutive nights, so if you were thinking of a long-term stay, you may need to set up somewhere on the mainland.
There's no option to reserve a date, so be sure to show up early enough to get a spot. However, keep in mind that permits are not given out for dates more than two weeks before you wish to set up camp. While Shea Island does have two solar-powered restrooms, there is no fresh water, so be prepared to bring anything and everything else you'll need for your stay. That includes plenty of food, water, bug spray, sunscreen, and layers to keep you warm when the sun goes down.
Kayaking, bird-watching, and sunsets on and around Shea Island
The close proximity of the islands and the tranquil waters of the Long Island Sound make a day in the Norwalk Islands a kayaker's dream, with doable half-day and full-day loop trails. If you aren't interested in island hopping, there's plenty of flora and fauna right on Shea Island. The island is popular with birdwatchers, and for good reason — large populations of herons, egrets, cormorants, and other waterbirds nest in the area.
For those interested in exploring by boat, Shea Island is sandwiched between the two largest islands in the chain, Sheffield and Chimon, which are each fascinating in their own right. If you end up camping on Shea Island, you can head to Sheffield Island during low tide when a sandbar connects them. Sheffield is well worth exploring for its historic lighthouse-turned museum that sits on its western tip. Furthermore, birders can easily make the journey by boat from Shea Island to Chimon Island, which is part of the 70-mile-long Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge. With its large bird population, access to the island is restricted from April to mid-August during nesting season. Still, it's possible to pull up to the island's small and public West Beach year-round and spend some time birding.
Other possible adventures on Shea Island include creating a picnic feast by fishing, clamming, and gathering wild blueberries and black cherries found on the island. Or, given that Norwalk is part of the Connecticut Oyster Trail, you may even be able to harvest a few oysters. Just spread out a blanket on any of the island's beautiful picnic spots and enjoy your meal (foraged or brought with you) while you take in a magnificent sunset surrounded by nature.