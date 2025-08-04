Connecticut's Hidden Island Retreat Offers Rustic Camping, Kayaking Trails, And Serene Sunsets

The close proximity of the islands and the tranquil waters of the Long Island Sound make a day in the Norwalk Islands a kayaker's dream, with doable half-day and full-day loop trails. If you aren't interested in island hopping, there's plenty of flora and fauna right on Shea Island. The island is popular with birdwatchers, and for good reason — large populations of herons, egrets, cormorants, and other waterbirds nest in the area.

For those interested in exploring by boat, Shea Island is sandwiched between the two largest islands in the chain, Sheffield and Chimon, which are each fascinating in their own right. If you end up camping on Shea Island, you can head to Sheffield Island during low tide when a sandbar connects them. Sheffield is well worth exploring for its historic lighthouse-turned museum that sits on its western tip. Furthermore, birders can easily make the journey by boat from Shea Island to Chimon Island, which is part of the 70-mile-long Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge. With its large bird population, access to the island is restricted from April to mid-August during nesting season. Still, it's possible to pull up to the island's small and public West Beach year-round and spend some time birding.

Other possible adventures on Shea Island include creating a picnic feast by fishing, clamming, and gathering wild blueberries and black cherries found on the island. Or, given that Norwalk is part of the Connecticut Oyster Trail, you may even be able to harvest a few oysters. Just spread out a blanket on any of the island's beautiful picnic spots and enjoy your meal (foraged or brought with you) while you take in a magnificent sunset surrounded by nature.