The Most Expensive Caribbean Home Worth Over $200M Is Hidden On This Tiny Paradise Island
The legendary island of Mustique, part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines — the Caribbean island country renowned for its natural beach beauty and luxury — has long been known as a tropical playground for the world's wealthiest. Its fascinating history as a jet-set haunt began in 1958 when Colin Tennant, 3rd Baron Glenconner, acquired the sleepy isle and gave his friend Princess Margaret (who had married Lord Snowdon) a scenic plot of land and a villa called Les Jolie Eaux as a wedding gift. In the following decades, Mustique transformed into the exclusive Caribbean enclave where you're most likely to spot a celebrity. Despite its glamorous status, the island's natural beauty, with sweeps of white-sand beach and an unspoiled canopy of greenery, takes center stage.
Today, over a hundred remarkable villas and one hotel dot the lush, hilly island of Mustique, which is buffeted by the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the placid Caribbean Sea to the west. Each of these villas was designed in a distinct style, from the original Caribbean country house aesthetic designed by British architect Oliver Messel to Balinese, Italian, Moorish, and much more. And while each of Mustique's villas seems more extravagant than the last, the island's most jaw-dropping residence is The Terraces, a nine-bedroom Venetian-inspired estate crowning a hilltop with 360-degree panoramas. The extraordinary property features an impressive main house, a four-bedroom guest house, an entertainment villa, three swimming pools, a chapel, and a tennis court, all across 17 exquisitely landscaped acres.
Mustique promises the ultimate in privacy, as the petite 2.2-square-mile island can only be accessed by charter flights organized by The Mustique Company. Flights depart from St. Vincent, St. Lucia, and Martinique. Visitors can also reach the island by charter boat from St. Vincent. The "high season" for Mustique is between December and April; however, the island is pleasant to visit year-round with an average daily temperature of 86 degrees Fahrenheit.
Inside The Terraces
While The Terraces' stunning coral-hued exterior, complete with grand arches and Italianate loggias, elicits awe, the villa's interiors raise the bar even further with sumptuous art and design. French artist Jean-Claude Adenin was commissioned by the original owners to decorate The Terraces' walls with colorful frescos, as if to transport guests to a villa along the Italian coast.
Each room is a grand affair, such as the formal pink living room or the airy dining room complete with mural landscapes. Some of the most exquisite craftsmanship is in the nine bedrooms, whose dramatic high ceilings are awash in detailed frescos. The 53,000-square-foot main home is prime for entertaining, built around a large courtyard centered by a long reflecting pool. For true swimming, an inviting pergola-lined pool extends from one of the villa's terraces and overlooks the island.
Just below the main house is the sleek, all-white Annex addition, seemingly cantilevered over the sea, for games and entertaining. Here, an infinity-edge pool, pool table, cinema, and more beckon, with an adjacent tennis court. To accommodate additional guests, the sprawling property also includes the Bali Cottages with four additional bedrooms and a private pool and veranda. The Terraces was last listed for sale for $200 million, making it the Caribbean's most expensive home, but those who want to sample The Terraces' luxurious accommodations can also book the property for $150,000 a week year-round. The villa is supervised by a staff of 18, including butlers, chefs, gardeners, and housekeepers.
What to see and do on Mustique
A truly one-of-a-kind architectural marvel, The Terraces is the sort of property one would never have to leave. However, guests should discover the unique natural beauty and convivial spirit of Mustique that lie beyond its gates. The island is lined by nine beautiful beaches, none of which are ever crowded. Don't miss remarkable Macaroni Beach, one of the best beaches in the Caribbean. Framed by the emerald green hills, the powdery white sand shore is washed by the deep turquoise water of the Atlantic. A Mustique tradition is enjoying an alfresco beach picnic, elevated with fine cutlery and artistically plated meals.
Beyond the beach, Mustique is rife with other exciting adventures, such as horseback riding, tennis, hiking, and water sports from paddleboarding to Hobie cat sailing. Offshore, snorkelers and divers can explore nearby healthy coral reefs that teem with marine life. More leisurely activities include a treatment at the Bamford spa at the Cotton House, Mustique's only hotel, or shopping at the charming Pink House, a gingerbread-style cottage stocked with chic beachwear.
Basil's Bar is an island institution that opened in 1976 right on the shore and is a must-visit for its tropical cocktails, delicious seafood, and live music. The only other restaurants on the island are part of the Cotton House, the elegant boutique hotel designed by Oliver Messel. The Cotton House's Veranda Restaurant is a refined setting for sophisticated meals, and the hotel's Great Room Bar is perfect for an aperitif or nightcap.