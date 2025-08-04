The Most Expensive Caribbean Home Worth Over $200M Is Hidden On This Tiny Paradise Island

The legendary island of Mustique, part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines — the Caribbean island country renowned for its natural beach beauty and luxury — has long been known as a tropical playground for the world's wealthiest. Its fascinating history as a jet-set haunt began in 1958 when Colin Tennant, 3rd Baron Glenconner, acquired the sleepy isle and gave his friend Princess Margaret (who had married Lord Snowdon) a scenic plot of land and a villa called Les Jolie Eaux as a wedding gift. In the following decades, Mustique transformed into the exclusive Caribbean enclave where you're most likely to spot a celebrity. Despite its glamorous status, the island's natural beauty, with sweeps of white-sand beach and an unspoiled canopy of greenery, takes center stage.

Today, over a hundred remarkable villas and one hotel dot the lush, hilly island of Mustique, which is buffeted by the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the placid Caribbean Sea to the west. Each of these villas was designed in a distinct style, from the original Caribbean country house aesthetic designed by British architect Oliver Messel to Balinese, Italian, Moorish, and much more. And while each of Mustique's villas seems more extravagant than the last, the island's most jaw-dropping residence is The Terraces, a nine-bedroom Venetian-inspired estate crowning a hilltop with 360-degree panoramas. The extraordinary property features an impressive main house, a four-bedroom guest house, an entertainment villa, three swimming pools, a chapel, and a tennis court, all across 17 exquisitely landscaped acres.

Mustique promises the ultimate in privacy, as the petite 2.2-square-mile island can only be accessed by charter flights organized by The Mustique Company. Flights depart from St. Vincent, St. Lucia, and Martinique. Visitors can also reach the island by charter boat from St. Vincent. The "high season" for Mustique is between December and April; however, the island is pleasant to visit year-round with an average daily temperature of 86 degrees Fahrenheit.