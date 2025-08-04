Portland's 'Secret Everglades' Are Moody, Bayou-Like Oregon Wetlands With Easy Paddling And Hiking Trails

You wake up in Portland, and, as you head out for some of the best coffee in America, you stop by the largest independent bookstore in the world, Powell's City of Books. As you're flipping through field guides, you see something about "secret everglades" in the Columbia Slough, on the east side of town. Sounds pretty wild and weird, and it's only about eight miles away, so you decide to head out for an adventure. So you strap a kayak to your Subaru hatchback (one of the city's most popular cars) and head to the closest slough launch point.

The Columbia Slough (pronounced "sloo"), a tributary of the Willamette River, runs parallel to the Columbia River for 19 miles. It encompasses miles of waterways within the Columbia River floodplain, punctuated by levees to keep flooding at bay. As a runoff for the city's sewage, it was once "one of the most polluted waterways in the state" and also became a thoughtless dump for manufactured waste. Although a sewage pipeline was completed in 2000 to mitigate dumping waste, the slough remained polluted for years. In 2017, one journalist described it as "less a stream than a marathon-length mud puddle: Its shallow, viscous water moves so slowly the current heaves back and forth with the tides. ... The slough is Portland's bad breath, our petri-dish Everglades."

Recently, however, through the completion of a sewage pipe and efforts from the Columbia Slough Watershed Council and the City of Portland, the slough is looking more like a native swamp and less like an oil spill. Via cleanup and revegetation efforts, nature's revitalizing, and overall bacteria levels are now so low in the Willamette that its nearby beaches have turned Portland into a summertime swimming hole destination.