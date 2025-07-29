The First Tesla Diner Has Opened In California. Here's The Scene At The Wildly Crowded Eatery

Electric car company Tesla opened a retro-style diner last week, drawing car enthusiasts and foodies alike. The more than 250-seat, 24-hour Tesla Diner, which opened in the walkable neighborhood of West Hollywood, California, combines nostalgia and futuristic design with a menu featuring classic eats and a drive-in movie theater complete with a pair of massive LED screens that show sci-fi films, SpaceX rocket launches, and more. The diner boasts vintage-style neon signs and chrome accents contrasted with an ultramodern white and gray color palette and an open-air upper-level skypad. A Tesla diner wouldn't be complete without a Tesla Supercharger station — the company's largest urban charging destination worldwide — with 80 V4 Supercharger stalls and solar panel canopies for shade.

Located on Santa Monica Boulevard the diner has drawn long lines, with waits some stretching up to 2 hours. The project is the brainchild of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who first floated the idea of a retro-style restaurant in 2018 in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. At the time, Musk envisioned it to be an "old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant." He later declared that the diner is the first of several he hopes to open globally.