The First Tesla Diner Has Opened In California. Here's The Scene At The Wildly Crowded Eatery
Electric car company Tesla opened a retro-style diner last week, drawing car enthusiasts and foodies alike. The more than 250-seat, 24-hour Tesla Diner, which opened in the walkable neighborhood of West Hollywood, California, combines nostalgia and futuristic design with a menu featuring classic eats and a drive-in movie theater complete with a pair of massive LED screens that show sci-fi films, SpaceX rocket launches, and more. The diner boasts vintage-style neon signs and chrome accents contrasted with an ultramodern white and gray color palette and an open-air upper-level skypad. A Tesla diner wouldn't be complete without a Tesla Supercharger station — the company's largest urban charging destination worldwide — with 80 V4 Supercharger stalls and solar panel canopies for shade.
Located on Santa Monica Boulevard the diner has drawn long lines, with waits some stretching up to 2 hours. The project is the brainchild of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who first floated the idea of a retro-style restaurant in 2018 in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. At the time, Musk envisioned it to be an "old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant." He later declared that the diner is the first of several he hopes to open globally.
Enjoy classic eats while ordering in a non-traditional way
Tesla Diner is hardly a restaurant that can change America, but it really leans into its old-fashioned style is through the food itself. Guests can order tuna melts, plates of chicken and waffles, grilled cheese, breakfast tacos, and other diner classic eats. Fountain drinks and drip coffee add to the nostalgic vibes, while modern options include wagyu beef chili, beef tallow fries, and nitro cold brew. Ingredients are farm-to-table and sourced from local producers, Elon Musk noted on X, including tortillas from the Tehachapi Grain Project, Tartine buttermilk bread, RC Provisions wagyu. But it's really no wonder the menu is appetizing since celebrity Chef Eric Greenspan was tapped to lead the kitchen.
Hungry visitors can order either in advance or through their vehicle's touchscreen upon arrival. Of course, they can also go old-school and order in person inside the diner (you know, IRL). The restaurant is open to all, not just Tesla drivers, and can be reached on foot, via rideshare, or by parking in nearby garages. But keep in mind one more new-age thing about eating there: There is no alcohol served and cash will not be accepted.