The 4 'Restaurants That Changed America' That You Can Still Dine At Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Published in 2016, the book "Ten Restaurants That Changed America" by Paul Freedman explores dining trends and the various elements and eateries that came to mold the country's cuisine. Food is certainly nourishing for the body and soul, but nevertheless — as Freedman, a history professor at Yale University, notes in his book — gastronomy depicts a wider narrative, reflecting cultural shifts and changing attitudes. Likewise, gastronomy demonstrates how immigration influenced the American food landscape. All of this historical context (and more) aided Freedman's selections, but unfortunately, only four places mentioned in Freedman's book remain open as of this writing.

Indeed, more than half of Freedman's selected restaurants no longer exist, and some even shuttered long before the book's release. These include Schrafft's and Howard Johnson's, two once-popular chains; Mamma Leone's, an Italian spot; Le Pavillon, which served French fare; The Mandarin, famed for making Chinese grub mainstream; and the Four Seasons Restaurant, revered for its opulent design and fine dining experience.

The latter establishment, which occupied New York's Seagram Building until 2016, has since been replaced by The Grill. Fortunately, diners can still witness the lavish splendor that made the Four Seasons Restaurant an icon while enjoying dishes like avocado crab Louis and venison Cumberland. Then, of course, there are the four establishments that have stood the test of time and still welcome patrons today: Delmonico's, Antoine's Restaurant, Sylvia's Restaurant, and Chez Panisse. From New York to New Orleans to Berkeley, a culinary journey awaits.