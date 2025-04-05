The 4 'Restaurants That Changed America' That You Can Still Dine At Today
Published in 2016, the book "Ten Restaurants That Changed America" by Paul Freedman explores dining trends and the various elements and eateries that came to mold the country's cuisine. Food is certainly nourishing for the body and soul, but nevertheless — as Freedman, a history professor at Yale University, notes in his book — gastronomy depicts a wider narrative, reflecting cultural shifts and changing attitudes. Likewise, gastronomy demonstrates how immigration influenced the American food landscape. All of this historical context (and more) aided Freedman's selections, but unfortunately, only four places mentioned in Freedman's book remain open as of this writing.
Indeed, more than half of Freedman's selected restaurants no longer exist, and some even shuttered long before the book's release. These include Schrafft's and Howard Johnson's, two once-popular chains; Mamma Leone's, an Italian spot; Le Pavillon, which served French fare; The Mandarin, famed for making Chinese grub mainstream; and the Four Seasons Restaurant, revered for its opulent design and fine dining experience.
The latter establishment, which occupied New York's Seagram Building until 2016, has since been replaced by The Grill. Fortunately, diners can still witness the lavish splendor that made the Four Seasons Restaurant an icon while enjoying dishes like avocado crab Louis and venison Cumberland. Then, of course, there are the four establishments that have stood the test of time and still welcome patrons today: Delmonico's, Antoine's Restaurant, Sylvia's Restaurant, and Chez Panisse. From New York to New Orleans to Berkeley, a culinary journey awaits.
Delmonico's in New York has been around since 1837
New York is a foodie haven with its fair share of historic restaurants . One of these is Delmonico's in the Financial District. Dating back to 1837, the eatery provides diners with an upscale experience as well as an a à-la-carte menu, concepts that were unheard of in America at the time. Additionally, Delmonico's, founded by Swiss immigrants Giovanni and Pietro Delmonico (also known as John and Peter, respectively), popularized French cuisine in the States. As Paul Freedman explained (via NPR), "Delmonico's is the first to have refined offerings, beautiful food, beautiful surroundings, well-mannered waiters — a bit of Paris in New York."
Although Delmonico's has changed owners and locations throughout its nearly 200-year history, it still lives on. Diners can feast on dry aged bone-in ribeye and lobster Newburg (among many other classics) in a swanky, vintage-style setting. The latter dish originated at Delmonico's and consists of lobster served in a creamy sauce. Are you a fan of eggs Benedict? It's on the menu. Like lobster Newburg, it was created at Delmonico's by French chef Charles Ranhofer. For dessert, go for the baked Alaska, another one of Ranhofer's original recipes.
Bear in mind that dining at Delmonico's won't come cheap. A steak, for instance, can cost well over $80. However, countless Tripadvisor reviewers say that the restaurant is worth the price, praising its high-quality service. As one reviewer wrote, "If you're looking for a top-tier steakhouse experience, Delmonico's is a must-visit!" Delmonico's is open daily, but take note that lunch is only available Monday to Friday. Reservations are available on the restaurant's website.
Step back in time at Antoine's Restaurant in New Orleans, Louisiana
Epicurean pleasures aren't hard to find in New Orleans. While the city offers an assortment of legendary establishments where you can have a culinary adventure, Antoine's Restaurant in the French Quarter is unlike any other place in The Big Easy. Offering seafood, salads, and soups, it's the oldest family-owned restaurant in the country. It was founded in 1840 by French immigrant Antoine Alciatore, who was said to have standardized the practice of adding sauces to meat. Paul Freedman credits the eatery in "Ten Restaurants That Changed America" for innovating what is now considered to be French-Creole cuisine.
Freedman is not alone in his thinking. Speaking to The Washington Post about Antoine's Restaurant in 2015, John Folse, a chef hailing from Louisiana, proclaimed, "Antoine's set the standard for every restaurant after them." He then added, "Even today, 175 years later, it is still touching the culinary hearts of the chefs who really care about the significance of what Creole food is in New Orleans." Antoine's Restaurants serves brunch, lunch, and dinner. Dishes include everything from mushroom bourguignon to seafood gumbo and crabmeat crusted redfish. Arguably, its most celebrated menu item is its original invention, oysters Rockefeller.
While you can enjoy this dish at other spots around New Orleans, it won't taste the same as it does at Antoine's Restaurant thanks to the establishment's secret recipe. Impressively, Antoine's has been at its current location since 1868. With its elegant historical flair, you'll feel as if you're dining in another era. Interested in visiting on your next trip to NOLA? Antoine's Restaurant is open daily, but hours do vary. The eatery advises that guests make reservations on its website.
Dining on soul food at Sylvia's Restaurant in Harlem, New York is a must
For those who want to enjoy some down-home cooking in New York, Harlem is the place to go. This underrated neighborhood is a history-rich foodie paradise where you'll find Sylvia's Restaurant. Founded in 1962 by Sylvia Woods, the eatery has been frequented by Barack Obama and many other notable names. Offering mouthwatering soul food and Southern hospitality, menu items include fried chicken, pork chops, collard greens, cornbread, and chicken and waffles. Make sure to leave room for dessert, as these selections include banana pudding and sweet potato pie.
Woods, nicknamed "the Queen of Soul Food," was a South Carolina native who brought her family's recipes with her when she settled in New York. In an interview with PBS News about Sylvia's Restaurant, Paul Freedman spoke about the establishment's significance, saying, "It's really an example of the migration of Black people, the links between the South and the North, and the formation of so many dishes in American food."
In the decades since its opening, Sylvia's Restaurant has achieved icon status. It has continually been named one of the best eateries in Harlem, and in 2024, it received the America's Classics Award from the James Beard Foundation. Although Woods died in 2012, Sylvia's Restaurant is still owned by her family. The next time you're in Harlem, stop by and immerse yourself in her incredible legacy. Sylvia's Restaurant is open daily, but if you're looking to elevate your experience, visit on a Sunday for live music during Gospel Brunch.
You can thank Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California for introducing farm-to-table dining to the States
Berkeley, California is an energetic college city with arts and bayside beauty. This destination is home to Chez Panisse, established in 1971. Located in what can be described as an inviting abode, it features a café and restaurant with ever-changing menus. This fact is even more impressive when you learn that dinner consists of four courses. Why, you ask? At Chez Panisse, seasonal ingredients are the star of the show. The innovator behind this approach is Alice Waters. While it's now commonplace for eateries to primarily focus on freshly picked produce, this wasn't the case when Waters first opened Chez Panisse.
In an interview with the BBC, she divulged that a trip to France in the 1960s transformed the way she ate (French cuisine focuses on high-quality, fresh ingredients), saying that she sought similar experiences in Berkeley. This resulted in the creation of Chez Panisse and, as Paul Freedman wrote for Fast Company in 2021, the culinary movement eventually known as farm-to-table. This later became known as California cuisine.
Although each new day heralds new menu items, if you're curious to know what Chez Panisse dishes up, past entrees include coq au vin, Sonoma County duck confit, and tagliatelle paired with black cod. Closed on Sundays, the restaurant and café serve dinner Monday to Saturday. Likewise, the café offers lunch Tuesday to Saturday. Reservations are advised and can be made on the restaurant's website.