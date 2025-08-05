Florida's Wildly Chic Underrated Barrier Island Brims With Irresistible Beaches, Luxe Stays, And Year-Round Sun

From the castle turrets of The Magic Kingdom to snorkeling amidst vibrant coral reefs in Biscayne Bay, the shores of Florida are filled with delights. For beachgoers craving soft sand and warm sunshine without the crowds, it's worth considering a visit to Amelia Island — one of the best islands for a sunshine state vacation. Located about 40 minutes by car from Jacksonville, Florida, this cluster of barrier islands is a collection of estuaries through salt marshes fringed by pristine, sugary sand. Paddle on the marshes, frolic in the aquamarine waves, or simply find a space to sunbathe on the endless stretch of spellbinding beaches.

Rumor has it that, during the famed Golden Age of Piracy of the early 18th century, Amelia Island was swarming with buccaneers guarding their stolen booty. Infamous pirate Blackbeard might have even anchored off Amelia Island to resupply. Just over a hundred years later, the island's main town, Fernandina Beach, became a holiday haven for Gilded Age millionaires — and the elegant Victorian architecture from that bygone era can still be seen throughout the historic downtown. The island's swashbuckling legacy is also kept alive by the Fernandina Beach Pirates Club, a members-only band of locals who dress in buccaneer breeches and organize community events. Don't be alarmed if you bump into a pirate while out on the town.

A host of luxury resorts and historic inns line the island's windswept oceanfront, a perfect opportunity to turn a beach day into a dreamy weekend getaway. Drive to Amelia Island along Interstate 95, enjoying the scenic coastal landscape along the way, then exit at State Road A1A. You can also fly into Jacksonville International Airport and hire a private taxi service to the island. The best part is the weather on Amelia Island is pleasant during every season.