Florida's Wildly Chic Underrated Barrier Island Brims With Irresistible Beaches, Luxe Stays, And Year-Round Sun
From the castle turrets of The Magic Kingdom to snorkeling amidst vibrant coral reefs in Biscayne Bay, the shores of Florida are filled with delights. For beachgoers craving soft sand and warm sunshine without the crowds, it's worth considering a visit to Amelia Island — one of the best islands for a sunshine state vacation. Located about 40 minutes by car from Jacksonville, Florida, this cluster of barrier islands is a collection of estuaries through salt marshes fringed by pristine, sugary sand. Paddle on the marshes, frolic in the aquamarine waves, or simply find a space to sunbathe on the endless stretch of spellbinding beaches.
Rumor has it that, during the famed Golden Age of Piracy of the early 18th century, Amelia Island was swarming with buccaneers guarding their stolen booty. Infamous pirate Blackbeard might have even anchored off Amelia Island to resupply. Just over a hundred years later, the island's main town, Fernandina Beach, became a holiday haven for Gilded Age millionaires — and the elegant Victorian architecture from that bygone era can still be seen throughout the historic downtown. The island's swashbuckling legacy is also kept alive by the Fernandina Beach Pirates Club, a members-only band of locals who dress in buccaneer breeches and organize community events. Don't be alarmed if you bump into a pirate while out on the town.
A host of luxury resorts and historic inns line the island's windswept oceanfront, a perfect opportunity to turn a beach day into a dreamy weekend getaway. Drive to Amelia Island along Interstate 95, enjoying the scenic coastal landscape along the way, then exit at State Road A1A. You can also fly into Jacksonville International Airport and hire a private taxi service to the island. The best part is the weather on Amelia Island is pleasant during every season.
Beaches and activities in Amelia Island, Florida
For endless fun in the sun, head straight to Main Beach. This stretch of gleaming shoreline is ideal for sunbathing — and with access to picnic shelters, a playground, and volleyball courts, there's excitement here for everyone. Families can also enjoy the putt-putt course nearby, or catch some air at the skate park. Seafood shacks and cocktail bars in the area offer tasty refreshments while out in the sunshine. Try the burgers and pizza on the patio at Sandbar Amelia Island, or delectable raw oysters at Salt Life Food Shack.
There's also Seaside Park, about a five-minute drive to the south. A family-friendly area of beach perfect for building sandcastles, anglers can also rent rods and tackle from The Beach Store and More — which offers all the necessary paraphernalia for a fun day on the sand, including loungers, umbrellas, and surfboards. You'll find plenty of restaurants here, too. Chow down on seafood at Slider's Seaside Grill, or refresh yourself with a cold drink at Hammerhead Beach Bar. And, for the enthusiastic explorers, booking a guided kayak tour of the barrier island's marshy waterways could be the perfect day out.
If you ever tire of the sand, head downtown to spend a thrilling afternoon wandering Fernandina Plaza Historic State Park, which packs a historic punch with majestic views. Also nearby is Fort Clinch State Park, where you can tour the wonderfully preserved Civil War fortress. Staff members dressed in historic costumes bring the fort to life as you explore the soldiers' barracks, guard towers, kitchens, and a blacksmith's workshop. Next, wander around Fernandina Beach's historic district, or visit the Amelia Island Museum of History to learn more about the island's past.
Where to stay on Amelia Island
Whether you want to camp out by the sea or check in to a resort, Amelia Island has accommodations for all. For the most spellbinding, swanky stay, book a night at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Perched amidst the sand dunes just an eight-minute drive from Seaside Park, this luxury resort boasts an incredible pool, a fantastic spa and wellness center, plus multiple on-site restaurants and bars. A little further along is Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa, another dreamy hotel. Relax by the poolside or enjoy the comfort of the hotel's elegantly furnished suites. With floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious balconies, you can bask in picturesque sea views without needing to leave the hotel.
Closer to Main Beach are more affordable stays. Choose from chain favorites like Courtyard by Marriot or Springhill Suites, just steps away from the sand. Meanwhile, the downtown historic district is filled with charming inns for history buffs wanting to fully immerse themselves in the town's Victorian atmosphere. Try the Amelia Island Williams House, a quaint Greek Revival bed and breakfast. Boasting a Historic Landmark designation, rooms here are elegantly appointed with antique furnishings and modern touches. Another option is the Florida House Inn, built in the 1850s. The charming rooms here, decorated in a historic Southern style, have hosted the likes of General Grant, Laurel and Hardy, and Mary Pickford.
For those who enjoy the great outdoors, head to the Amelia River Campground inside Fort Clinch State Park. Here, you can book a cozy camper van through Coastal Camper Rentals, offering spacious beds, bathrooms, and a kitchen. Picnic tables and grill stations are also available in the campsite. No matter where you choose to stay, a trip to this underrated barrier island will be unforgettable.