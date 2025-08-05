One Of Italy's Best Hidden Mountain Villages Hides Among Rugged Hills With Michelin-Starred Cuisine

The picturesque village of San Pantaleo, Italy, is tucked into the rugged granite hills near the island of Sardinia's northeast coast (nicknamed the Costa Smeralda, or Emerald Coast), less than 10 miles from the glamorous resort town of Porto Cervo. With its charming central piazza and cobblestone streets lined with quaint shops and houses, San Pantaleo is a hub of artisan traditions and a fantastic place to spend a few days while exploring northern Sardinia — especially if you're hungry. That's because one of San Pantaleo's highlights is its gourmet food scene.

The island of Sardinia is accessible from mainland Italy by plane or ferry. Once on the island, many travelers rent cars to explore at their own pace, though it's also possible to use public transportation or taxis to get around. San Pantaleo is about a 30-minute drive from Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport and the port of Olbia. Ferries run between this port and Civitavecchia (close to Rome), Genoa, and Livorno several times per day. While staying on Sardinia, consider a visit to its largest city, a majestic Mediterranean paradise with unmatched food and beaches.