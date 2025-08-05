One Of Italy's Best Hidden Mountain Villages Hides Among Rugged Hills With Michelin-Starred Cuisine
The picturesque village of San Pantaleo, Italy, is tucked into the rugged granite hills near the island of Sardinia's northeast coast (nicknamed the Costa Smeralda, or Emerald Coast), less than 10 miles from the glamorous resort town of Porto Cervo. With its charming central piazza and cobblestone streets lined with quaint shops and houses, San Pantaleo is a hub of artisan traditions and a fantastic place to spend a few days while exploring northern Sardinia — especially if you're hungry. That's because one of San Pantaleo's highlights is its gourmet food scene.
The island of Sardinia is accessible from mainland Italy by plane or ferry. Once on the island, many travelers rent cars to explore at their own pace, though it's also possible to use public transportation or taxis to get around. San Pantaleo is about a 30-minute drive from Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport and the port of Olbia. Ferries run between this port and Civitavecchia (close to Rome), Genoa, and Livorno several times per day. While staying on Sardinia, consider a visit to its largest city, a majestic Mediterranean paradise with unmatched food and beaches.
A Michelin-starred restaurant nestled in the hills
Many of Italy's 400 Michelin-starred restaurants are in the well-known regions of Lombardy, Tuscany, and Emilia-Romagna, the latter of which is known for its foodie-friendly cities of Bologna, Modena, and Parma. But some establishments are located well off the beaten path, like San Pantaleo's Il Fuoco Sacro. The most famous restaurant in San Pantaleo and the proud bearer of a Michelin star, Il Fuoco Sacro specializes in upscale Mediterranean dishes like grilled pigeon with mustard and peppers and local wheat ravioli with lamb, lavender extract, and lemongrass. Locally sourced ingredients, including aromatic herbs sourced from the resort's farm, are used to create the exquisite meals.
The restaurant also boasts a cellar with over 500 international wines, including a selection of rare and precious wines as well as those from small, local wineries. Apart from the food and wine, what makes the dining experience so special here is the restaurant's indoor-outdoor design and unique setting on an elevated perch overlooking the coast. Its airy interior opens onto a lush garden with dramatic views of the mountains and the sea.
Other places to eat in San Pantaleo and where to rest your head
Many of San Pantaleo's best bars, restaurants, and gelaterias are located in the pleasantly walkable historic center. Consider stopping for an aperitivo at the lively Caffe Nina. L'Hostaria San Pantaleo and Ristorante L'Assaggio are both superb choices for dinner, known for their excellent food as well as their warm and attentive service. Il Buon Gelato, also in the center of the village, is the perfect spot for a sweet treat to end the evening.
If money's no object, the Petra Segreta Resort & Spa, where Il Fuoco Sacro is located, is a memorable place to stay, but rooms can set you back around $1,000 per night in the high (summer) season. The upscale resort has just 27 rooms housed in traditional Sardinian rural buildings, 10 of which feature private pools. Less expensive accommodations are also available in the village, like the boutique hotel Domus Ilex (from $250 per night), where some rooms have private terraces with mountain views.