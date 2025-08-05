Between Allentown And Philadelphia Is A Storied Gem With A Walkable Downtown Of Shops, Parks, And Brews

Just an hour from the hustle and bustle of Philadelphia sits the town of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, which bursts with small-town charm so quaint it was practically pulled from a Hallmark movie. The town boasts a vintage carousel, plenty of parks and playgrounds to get outside, several bike paths to make riding a breeze, and a walkable downtown filled with historic buildings, local boutique shops, and restaurants. Eat your way through the town with classic Pennsylvania-inspired bites like roast beef hoagies, water ice, and cheesesteak pierogies, or sample craft beers at one of the microbreweries that call Perkasie home.

The town sits in upper Bucks County, about halfway between the melting pot of Philadelphia and the artsy and affordable city of Allentown, and can be reached by car from either city. Travelers hoping to fly there can book flights to the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), which serves several major international and domestic airlines, including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, JetBlue, United Airlines, British Airways, Air Canada, and more. Alternatively, travelers can take an Amtrak train to Philadelphia and drive from there.