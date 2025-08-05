Between Allentown And Philadelphia Is A Storied Gem With A Walkable Downtown Of Shops, Parks, And Brews
Just an hour from the hustle and bustle of Philadelphia sits the town of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, which bursts with small-town charm so quaint it was practically pulled from a Hallmark movie. The town boasts a vintage carousel, plenty of parks and playgrounds to get outside, several bike paths to make riding a breeze, and a walkable downtown filled with historic buildings, local boutique shops, and restaurants. Eat your way through the town with classic Pennsylvania-inspired bites like roast beef hoagies, water ice, and cheesesteak pierogies, or sample craft beers at one of the microbreweries that call Perkasie home.
The town sits in upper Bucks County, about halfway between the melting pot of Philadelphia and the artsy and affordable city of Allentown, and can be reached by car from either city. Travelers hoping to fly there can book flights to the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), which serves several major international and domestic airlines, including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, JetBlue, United Airlines, British Airways, Air Canada, and more. Alternatively, travelers can take an Amtrak train to Philadelphia and drive from there.
Spend a day in downtown Perkasie shopping, eating, and enjoying local brews
Start your day in downtown Perkasie on the right foot with a coffee and a heaping plate of eggs and a pork roll at the family-run C & C Cafe, or enjoy a healthier breakfast of avocado toast on multigrain bread and a cold-pressed juice or smoothie at the So Fresh So Green Cafe. Later, go for a stroll along the town's quaint streets, stopping to admire the historic buildings you pass along the way. Many can be enjoyed during a self-guided walking tour of Perkasie Olde Towne put together by the Perkasie Historical Society.
No visit to Perkasie is complete without some shopping in the town's adorable boutique stores. Hunt for the perfect vintage gift at Treasure Trove, or pick up some antique furniture at Stenella Antiques. Next, head to Threddies to stock up on hair accessories and slouchy socks, or pick up the perfect piece to complement your outfit at GoldWorx. Reward yourself after all that shopping with a drink at one of the town's local breweries — like Mystic Ways Brewing or the Van Lieus Brewing Company — or with an indulgent treat at Papa's Cupcakes where you'll find inventive flavors like Almond Joy (chocolate cake filled with coconut and topped with coconut buttercream, almond, and chocolate) and Chocolate Merlot (chocolate cake filled with blackberry and merlot and topped with a chocolate merlot buttercream and sugared grape).
Get outside and take advantage of Perkasie's amazing parks and bike trails
Beyond its historic downtown, Perkasie features an extensive park system that makes getting outdoors part of the charm. In total, there are more than 200 acres of open space in Perkasie, including several parks and protected greenways. There are four main parks in the town, including Menlo Park, which boasts a children's playground complete with a zip line and a small water park. Don't miss a visit to the Perkasie Carousel, a 1950s ride in Menlo Park that still operates in its original 19th-century building (just keep in mind it is only open on a limited schedule).
Later, grab your bike and head to the bike path of Lenape Park (which also features a softball field, a sand volleyball court, an amphitheater, a winter ice skating rank, and more), or cycle along Perkasie's extensive bike trails. Get your heart pumping with a visit to Kulp Park where you'll find three different tennis courts, six pickleball courts, a baseball field, and basketball courts, along with a playground and kids' wading pool, which is open during the summer. Or bring the little ones to the Spruce Street Playground, which is connected to the town's other parks through the Pleasant Spring Creek Bikeway. To extend your trip in Pennsylvania, drive 45 minutes south to Phoenixville, a riverside borough with indie charm and industrial roots.