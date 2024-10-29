Philadelphia's Artsy, Trendy Melting Pot Of Cultures Is A Diverse Street Of Food And Shops

You might be familiar with Philadelphia for its deep American roots — both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed there, the Liberty Bell resides there, and the city is even nicknamed the "Birthplace of America." Dipping into more recent United States history, the famous steps from the 1976 boxing film "Rocky" can be found at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Or maybe you're more familiar with the city's iconic and hotly debated sandwich and sports teams, the cheesesteak and the Eagles, Flyers, and Phillies (respectively). It's also possible you've read that Philly is not only one of the most underrated cities in America to visit, but it's also one of the cheapest spots. All fair reasons to know and want to visit Philadelphia.

But if you peel back the city's layers a bit more, you'll find that Philly also offers an amalgamation of eclectic artwork, buzzing bars, music venues, and a culinary scene that reaches far beyond the delicious cheesesteak. One street that perfectly blends all three? Philly's famed South Street.