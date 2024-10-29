Philadelphia's Artsy, Trendy Melting Pot Of Cultures Is A Diverse Street Of Food And Shops
You might be familiar with Philadelphia for its deep American roots — both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed there, the Liberty Bell resides there, and the city is even nicknamed the "Birthplace of America." Dipping into more recent United States history, the famous steps from the 1976 boxing film "Rocky" can be found at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Or maybe you're more familiar with the city's iconic and hotly debated sandwich and sports teams, the cheesesteak and the Eagles, Flyers, and Phillies (respectively). It's also possible you've read that Philly is not only one of the most underrated cities in America to visit, but it's also one of the cheapest spots. All fair reasons to know and want to visit Philadelphia.
But if you peel back the city's layers a bit more, you'll find that Philly also offers an amalgamation of eclectic artwork, buzzing bars, music venues, and a culinary scene that reaches far beyond the delicious cheesesteak. One street that perfectly blends all three? Philly's famed South Street.
Uncover the wonders of Philly's South Street
Like many northeastern cities, spring and fall are ideal times to meander Philly's streets during temperate weather. And if you're headed to America's most walkable city, you'll want to take some time to visit South Street's Headhouse District — a stretch that runs from east of Broad Street right down to Front Street on the banks of the Delaware River, complete with over 400 small businesses and independent stores. Want to snag a vintage vinyl? Head to Repo Records. Grab a beer in a graffiti-plastered dive bar? Check out Tattooed Mom. Wood-fired pizza and classic pasta? Grab a table at Pizzeria Stella.
However, one of the best ways to explore South Street is by embracing its impressive artwork. Try a public art walking tour, like this one from Viator, which has 110 impressive reviews and a five-star rating. This highly rated, fun-meets-educational tour is about two hours long and starts at a popular local music venue, the Theatre of Living Arts. You'll pop into locally-owned galleries and community-based art organizations, pass through thriving city gardens, and end up at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, a one-of-a-kind, mosaic-covered labyrinth. Reviewers praise the knowledgeable and enthusiastic guides. The walking tour costs $42 per person and runs from Wednesdays to Sundays through the end of the year.