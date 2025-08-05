Why The Antics Of Social Media 'Sharkfluencers' Are Problematic For Snorkelers And Divers

No two notes immediately bring to mind impending danger more than the score from "Jaws" — one of the most recognizable movie themes. The dread-inducing "duh-nuh" has been used, mostly as parody, in over 130 movies and shows since the film's 1975 premiere. In "Jaws," the object of that dread was the human-stalking, flesh-eating terror of the ocean: a 25-foot great white shark, which kills five people and a dog during the course of the film. After its release, over one-third of viewers claimed to feel more afraid of swimming in the ocean, and beach visits decreased significantly — a phenomenon that became known as the "Jaws Effect."

So, should beachgoers be worried about rising shark attacks? Experts say no, as this fear is mostly unwarranted. In 2024, there were just 47 unprovoked shark attacks, with only four resulting in fatalities. Of course, any death is tragic, but to put this number into perspective, 480 people have died taking selfies (as of the end of 2024). This averages to 5 or 6 deaths annually and makes selfies more dangerous than sharks. Conversely, humans kill a staggering 100 million sharks a year (the number might be as high as 273 million), mostly as bycatch in harmful commercial fishing practices, as well as to feed the growing demand for shark meat. So, these apex predators, who play an important role in maintaining balance in fragile marine ecosystems, have much more reason to fear us.

Enter the new generation of digitally savvy divers and conservationists, known as "sharkfluencers," who are working to raise awareness about the plight of sharks worldwide, particularly through visual content on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. And although most have good intentions, their continued antics may prove problematic for snorkelers, divers, and other underwater enthusiasts.