One Of The Midwest's Prettiest Scenic Byways Shows Off The Region's Covered Bridges, Trails, And Architecture

The covered bridges serve as architectural odes to the past and hold a special place in the hearts of Iowans. There were originally at least 19 bridges along the road, all built in the second half of the 19th century. At the time, wood was the primary material for all construction projects, and covers helped maintain the structure longer, protecting it from the elements.

These beloved bridges are celebrated yearly in mid-October during the Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. Held for the first time back in 1970, this local celebration invites residents and visitors alike to enjoy food and entertainment, as well as join guided tours of the six remaining bridges. Tours are the best way to learn more about the unique architectural features of the covered bridges, such as the flat roofs, a signature design element attributed to bridge builder Harvey P. Jones. Alternatively, see the bridges on your own time, but keep in mind that most of the famous covered bridges can only be crossed on foot or by bicycle, off the actual byway. You'll need to detour into smaller streets and use the available parking areas if you're traveling by car.

Much of the road will reward you with views of Iowa valleys and farmlands, but some branches also lead travelers to hiking trails and nature spots. South of Winterset, you can access Pammel State Park, one of Iowa's first state parks. The 350-acre park is home to some of the state's oldest oak trees and five miles of trails that take you around the park's different ecosystems and landmarks. Of note is the Harmon Tunnel, Iowa's only highway tunnel with a history that dates back over 160 years, and the Pammel Park Spillway (pictured).