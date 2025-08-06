Charleston's Sister Historic Sites Are Huge Relics Of Days Long Gone In One South Carolina Park

Though Fort Sumter is on its own little island, you'll start your visit in downtown Charleston at the Fort Sumter Visitor Center. It's about a 20-minute drive from the Charleston International Airport, and it's a pleasant, 30-minute walk from Charleston's romantic waterfront promenade at the Battery. The visitor center has exhibitions related to Charleston's harbor defenses and role in the Civil War, and it's only one of two points from which you can take a ferry to Fort Sumter (the other being Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum). The visitor center is free and open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Once the ferry docks at Fort Sumter, you'll step onto the remains of the man-made island fort, which was first constructed following the War of 1812 to build upon the Third System of Seacoast Defense. Around you, you'll see the original brick walls, partially ruined by time and battle. Walk through the archways of the fort to see gun batteries and some Civil War-era cannons. At the beginning of 1861, the fort was controlled by the Union, but Confederate forces decided to siege the fort as part of a strategy to take over Charleston's harbor. On April 12, 1861, the Confederates shot an explosive shell at Sumter, which would mark the start of the Civil War. The Confederates controlled the fort throughout the Civil War, but when they finally lost, its original Union leader, Major Robert Anderson, returned to raise the American flag over it.