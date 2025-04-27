Charleston's Romantic Waterfront Promenade Is Lined With Southern Mansions And Sweet Harbor Breezes

As far as romantic cities go, Charleston stands out as one of the South's most charming. With moss-draped oak trees, a fresh sea breeze to cut through the humidity, and antebellum architecture that lends to Charleston's striking European appearance, it's the ideal setting for an intimate vacation — especially around the city's iconic Battery.

The Battery forms one of Charleston's most picturesque walks. Linking the Historic Charleston Foundation at 40 East Bay Street with White Point Garden at Murray Boulevard, this stretch, known as the High Battery, boasts some of the city's most historic and expensive real estate. For reference, in 2025, the Charleston Regional Business Journal and The Cassina Group recorded the sale of the nearby John Ravenel House at $18.25 million. The Low Battery refers to the 0.9-mile stretch along the length of Murray Boulevard, perpendicular to the High Battery. The homes here emanate old money and family history, with some estates still held by the original families. With uninterrupted harbor views and relaxing sea breezes, it's easy to see why this is one of the most elite neighborhoods in the country.

Despite its present-day beauty, the city harbors a somber past, serving as a hub during the transatlantic slave trade. Between the 16th and mid-19th centuries, close to half of the enslaved people who arrived in America passed through Charleston. Founded in 1680 as Charles Town, the city's growth and prosperity were closely tied to the exploitation of slave labor. The grand antebellum mansions that line the streets of the Battery today were built on the foundations of slavery. Given its complex and often haunting past, it's no wonder Charleston is home to some of the spookiest ghost tours in America.