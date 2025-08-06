These Scenic Islands Off Washington's Coast Boast Wildly Pristine Views And Fun Activities Rivaling Norway
If you're dying to take a trip to Norway's largest national park –– a mountain paradise full of waterfalls, lakes, and adventure –– but your budget (or vacation days) just aren't lining up, don't worry. Just off the coast of Washington State, the San Juan Islands offer a surprisingly Scandinavian feel with misty mornings, evergreen forests, and quaint harbor towns brimming with Nordic spirit. And there's no long-haul, international flight required.
Scattered across the Salish Sea, the San Juan archipelago contains over 170 named islands and reefs, most of which can only be reached by private boat or kayak. Just four islands are served by public ferry, and of those, only San Juan, Orcas, and Lopez offer nearly all of the region's amenities. Shaw Island (a tiny island in comparison to the other three) is also ferry-accessible but it just has a small campground and not much else.
You can reach the islands by Washington State Ferry from Anacortes, around 90 minutes north of Seattle. Ferries carry vehicles, foot passengers, and cyclists, with sailings lasting anywhere from 30 minutes to just under two hours, depending on route. Fares vary, but expect to pay between $55 and $80 for a round-trip with a standard vehicle (this includes the driver) and $16.50 for each additional adult (18 and under ride free). If you are taking a vehicle, especially during busy summer months, book in advance, as space is limited and sailings fill up. Traveling light? Kenmore Air offers regular scheduled seaplane flights from Seattle's Lake Union and Lake Washington. Flights take around 45 minutes, and are a much more expensive option — with prices starting at $189 per person one-way – but the epic views alone might be worth the splurge.
Exploring San Juan Island
San Juan Island makes a great starting point for exploring the region. The ferry pulls into Friday Harbor, a cheerful and walkable town home to several top attractions. Head to The Whale Museum for a deep dive into local marine life (open daily), or to the San Juan Islands Museum of Art to see the work of Pacific Northwest artists (opening schedule varies). When hunger strikes, Bakery San Juan is weekday go-to for fresh pastries and picnic-ready bites, while Downriggers serves Pacific Northwest classics (read: plenty of seafood) with sweeping marina views. Beyond town, the rustic Duck Soup features foraged and island-grown ingredients, echoing the Scandinavian love of local, seasonal fare, and Lime Kiln Café at Roche Habor Resort is a laid-back spot for breakfast or fish and chips.
If you do one thing, make it whale watching. This is one of the best places in the U.S. to spot orcas in the wild, according to the San Juan Islands Visitors Bureau. San Juan Safaris get you up close on the water, with peak whale sightings between mid-June and September. They also offer guided kayaking trips, from daytime paddles to magical bioluminescent tours after dark. Back on land, the island's west side has much to explore. Lime Kiln Point State Park, with its 1919 lighthouse, is a prime spot to see whales from shore, and The Farm at Krystal Acres is home to a photogenic herd of friendly alpacas. There's also no shortage of places to stay here. Friday Harbor House delivers stylish rooms with fireplaces and soaking tubs, while retro-modern Earthbox Inn & Spa features the island's only indoor pool and, yes, a full-service spa. For a quieter escape, cozy B&Bs and secluded rentals are dotted throughout the island.
Exploring Orcas Island and Lopez Island
The largest of the San Juan Islands, Orcas is a prime example of an American island perfect for a stress-free getaway. At its heart is Moran State Park, a 5,252-acre wilderness with over 38 miles of trails winding through old-growth forests, past waterfalls, and around peaceful lakes. The highlight is the climb to Mount Constitution, the highest peak in the San Juan Islands, where panoramic views rival that of Norway's fjords. For overnight stays, Moran's campgrounds welcome tents and RVs year-round, with reservations required from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Prefer wine to the wilderness? Orcas Island Winery, tucked at the base of Turtleback Mountain, offers local pours and picnic-perfect grounds. As for accommodation, Orcas Island caters to all — whether you're after rustic relaxation at Doe Bay Resort and Retreat or the historic charm of the Orcas Hotel.
The quietest of the three main islands, Lopez is a bike-friendly escape known for its laid-back pace and friendly locals (seriously, everyone waves). Rent a cruiser in Lopez Village and follow quiet backroads past working farms, secluded beaches, and tucked-away art galleries. When it's time to eat, grab coffee and a pastry from Isabel's Espresso, enjoy an evening meal at Haven Kitchen & Bar (open Wednesday to Sunday), or share small plates on Vita's charming patio, open spring through fall. Accommodation here is typically low-key, with a mix of small hotels, inns, and waterfront cottages offering a place to unwind. For sleeping under the stars, Spencer Spit State Park is open from March to October and has 37 standard campsites, some just steps from the beach (book ahead). Whichever you choose to visit, the San Juan Islands are among the rare U.S. islands that feel surprisingly exotic, with a Scandinavian-style charm that's hard to beat.