These Scenic Islands Off Washington's Coast Boast Wildly Pristine Views And Fun Activities Rivaling Norway

If you're dying to take a trip to Norway's largest national park –– a mountain paradise full of waterfalls, lakes, and adventure –– but your budget (or vacation days) just aren't lining up, don't worry. Just off the coast of Washington State, the San Juan Islands offer a surprisingly Scandinavian feel with misty mornings, evergreen forests, and quaint harbor towns brimming with Nordic spirit. And there's no long-haul, international flight required.

Scattered across the Salish Sea, the San Juan archipelago contains over 170 named islands and reefs, most of which can only be reached by private boat or kayak. Just four islands are served by public ferry, and of those, only San Juan, Orcas, and Lopez offer nearly all of the region's amenities. Shaw Island (a tiny island in comparison to the other three) is also ferry-accessible but it just has a small campground and not much else.

You can reach the islands by Washington State Ferry from Anacortes, around 90 minutes north of Seattle. Ferries carry vehicles, foot passengers, and cyclists, with sailings lasting anywhere from 30 minutes to just under two hours, depending on route. Fares vary, but expect to pay between $55 and $80 for a round-trip with a standard vehicle (this includes the driver) and $16.50 for each additional adult (18 and under ride free). If you are taking a vehicle, especially during busy summer months, book in advance, as space is limited and sailings fill up. Traveling light? Kenmore Air offers regular scheduled seaplane flights from Seattle's Lake Union and Lake Washington. Flights take around 45 minutes, and are a much more expensive option — with prices starting at $189 per person one-way – but the epic views alone might be worth the splurge.